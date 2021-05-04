COVID-19 vaccine supply tops demand in Wisconsin, with 'herd immunity' distant

With COVID-19 vaccine supply now exceeding demand in Wisconsin and the goal of an 80% vaccination rate potentially elusive, health officials are focusing on the benefits of any boost in injections and welcoming the likely addition of younger teens to the pool soon.

“Each dose administered gets us closer" to community immunity levels that can allow for more regular activities, Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy director of the state Department of Health Services, said Tuesday. Whether the state will reach a “herd immunity” goal of roughly 80% by the Fourth of July is “hard to predict now," she said, adding it’s more important to focus on continuing to increase the rate.

Of 4.6 million residents age 16 and older currently eligible for the vaccine, about 2.5 million have had at least one dose, leaving 2.1 million people who may need more time to decide to get a shot, Willems Van Dijk said.