WEST ALLIS — Showing a cow here is a production.

Exhibitors haul their animals miles from home, bring along loads of hay, bags of feed, pitchforks to clean the stalls and scores of roaring barn fans to provide respite from the August heat and humidity.

Bovine baths are big, followed by the use of brushes, clippers and even specialty hairsprays to make the beasts more prize-worthy in the show ring at the Wisconsin State Fair, which kicked off Thursday and runs through Aug. 13.

"I'm just brushing her off," said Kelsey Hardy of Dodgeville, as she worked the spine of her young Jersey. "The topline area has to stay clean of dust, dirt, hay or straw so that the fitter is able to blow it up nicely and spray it with an adhesive spray that will keep the hair standing up for the show."

Food often grabs the spotlight at the fair, thanks to the Sporkies, a competition now in its 10th year that lets restaurants try to outdo one another with belt-busting concoctions. This year's entries included a donut covered with dill pickle juice whipped cream cheese and topped with dill pickle slices. There is deep-fried apple pie; an ice cream sundae with cheesecake bites, hot fudge and candied bacon; and another entry that features deep-fried nuggets of sweet corn. The winner this year was "Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake."

The fair also includes a few rides, concerts at the Milwaukee Mile grandstand, beer gardens, local and regional bands, creampuffs and an exhibition hall filled with vendors selling knives, mops, hot tubs, pools, scooters, lottery tickets and thousands of other items.

There are also barns filled with pigs, horses, rabbits, chickens, goats and sheep.

But the cattle barns at the Wisconsin State Fair give the urban crowd an up-close view of the state's dairy industry that's usually seen only through the end product — a gallon of milk, an ice cream cone or mozzarella cheese melted into a pizza.

'Tough to sell off'

As the number of dairy farms continues to plummet, the people who show cows at the fair increasingly no longer live on a dairy farm.

That's the case for Hardy, 18, who keeps her two Jerseys, Rossette and Zelen, at Pine Valley Farm, a 170-cow operation near Mineral Point.

In 2005, around the time she was born, Wisconsin had about 15,000 dairy herds. Today, there are 5,858, according to the latest figures from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

"It's sad," said Hardy, who works at a veterinary clinic and plans to study animal science at UW-Madison. "I know it was tough for our family to sell off, and it's tough for any family to make that decision because most times it's all that they know. The money in the dairy industry just isn't there anymore."

With an annual economic impact of about $105 billion, according to a UW-Madison study, agriculture is one of the three pillars of the state's economy, along with tourism and manufacturing. The dairy industry contributes about $46 billion to that total.

Industry evolution

From 1840 to 1880, Wisconsin was called America's breadbasket because one-sixth of the nation's wheat came from the state, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. But when the crop began depleting nitrogen from the soil and chinch bugs struck in the 1860s, more farmers turned to dairy operations, fueling the state's award-winning cheese industry, which makes 25% of the cheese in the country, including 48% of all specialty cheeses in the U.S.

In 1930, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin was covered with 167,000 dairy farms, most of which had only a few dozen cows at most. By the late 1970s, there were fewer than 50,000 dairy farms. Today the average herd size is 212, but there are many operations with more than 1,000 cows and some approaching 10,000.

But despite the decline in the number of farms, milk production has skyrocketed. In 2022, Wisconsin's 1.2 million-plus cows produced 185% more milk with 36% fewer cows than in 1930, when a cow produced about 5,600 pounds of milk a year. The average cow now produces more than 25,000 pounds of milk a year.

Youth Dairy Group

Like Hardy, McKenna Niemeier also lives off the farm in Dodgeville and graduated from Highland High School. She brought a Guernsey calf and a summer yearling Holstein that both live at Weigland Dairy near Platteville. Niemeier, who works at a dairy farm near her home, will attend Southwest Technical College in Fennimore in the fall to study agriculture business.

"That's my major right now, but I'm not sure if I'm going to keep it. But I know I'm always going to have a hobby on the side for dairy cattle," Niemeier said Friday. "I wouldn't (stop) showing cattle for the world."

Niemeier and Hardy are with the Iowa County Youth Dairy Group, a collection of 4-H clubs that are showing a combined 32 animals at the fair. Only one of the 20 members lives on a dairy farm. The group made a special trip to the fairgrounds last Sunday to set up their stalls, located between groups from Manitowoc and Grant counties, and arrived with their cattle on Tuesday. They have been living in a dormitory a short walk from the Dairy Lane barn and plan to leave today.

Natalie Giddings graduated from Dodgeville High School this year and keeps her two Holsteins, Rosie and Carrie, at her grandparents' farm, established in 1949 in Soldiers Grove. Giddings is headed to UW-La Crosse this fall, where she will pursue a double major in musical theater and art. Her family has shown cows for years, going back to her great-grandmother. Giddings also has an aunt with a dairy farm in Medford, an inspirational but unlikely lead to Giddings owning a dairy operation.

"That wasn't necessarily where my passion led because I saw hard it was for her to make that journey and how hard it was for my grandparents to make that journey," Giddings said. "It's very heartbreaking to see so many farms selling out."

'We love the cattle'

Wisconsin still ranks first in the country in terms of number of dairy farms but is second in cows, behind California's 1.7 million head, up from 755,000 in 1970. That year, Wisconsin had 1.8 million cows and has seen that number drop by almost 600,000.

Automation, genetics, labor, land and input costs are playing roles in the state's changing dairy landscape. It's anyone's guess whether the state will someday be home to, say, 1,000 farms each with 1,200 cows.

"The dairy industry is changing every single day," said Niemeier, who lives in a county with 22,000 people and 19,500 dairy cows. "The honest truth is that you don't know where it's going to be in 20 years, but it's not going to be as strong as it is today."

Regardless of what unfolds in the barns across the state, Niemeier, Giddings and Hardy have bonded over the years and hope to remain connected to not only each other but also to their dairy cattle, in an effort to continue traditions and pass on their skills to younger enthusiasts, even if they're not living in a farmhouse.

"I think we have caught the cattle bug and we'll never get out of it," Hardy said. "We're here because we love the breeds, we love the cattle and we love to see a beautiful cow be shown off."

Photos: The cows of the Wisconsin State Fair