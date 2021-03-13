Coyotes among us: Wily survivalists spotted throughout Madison, but few conflicts reported

Coyote encounters: Madison residents recount memorable coyote sightings

'One of ours'

On Jan. 23, Dan Schaefer got a call from a neighbor who thought she’d seen a stray dog in his yard on Caldy Place in the Midvale Heights neighborhood.

Schaefer looked outside and saw that it was actually a coyote. He said his wife had seen them before, though this was his first sighting in the 40 years they’ve lived in the house.

Schaefer said the coyote hung around the area for several days during the bitter cold weather before it took off across Tokay Boulevard.

A retired professor of animal science, Schaefer called David Drake, the director of UW-Madison’s Urban Canid Project and mentioned he’d seen a coyote with a radio collar and a noticeable limp.

“He said, ‘Oh yeah, she’s one of ours,’” Schaefer said.

Morgan Farmer, a researcher with the Urban Canid Project, said scientists have tracked that particular coyote throughout Madison and even in Verona.

Unexpected visitor

In January 2020, Chris Ondercin opened an access panel to put insulation under the sunroom of his home on Cottage Grove Road.

The next day, his dog, Grace, was crying and barking at the sunroom floor. About 30 seconds later, Ondercin discovered why: A coyote emerged from the crawl space and headed toward Elvehjem Park. On September 7, Ondercin’s Ring doorbell camera recorded a coyote wandering into his yard and up onto his deck.

Ondercin said Grace now makes a point of checking the window any time she’s in the sunroom.

Pest control

Waunona Way resident Karl Lang said his trail cameras frequently catch coyotes in the middle of the night wandering through his yard just east of Esther Beach Park, especially in winter when they can cross Lake Mendota.

But on the afternoon of Feb. 10 he looked out an upstairs window and saw a coyote along the shore. Lang shot several photos of the radio-collared coyote as it spent about half an hour trying to eat a dead rabbit frozen to the ground.

“They’re a little more bold than they used to be,” he said.

But Lang, who also has fox dens on his land, welcomes the canid visitors.

“They have every right to our space,” he said. “I like it that he reduces my rabbit population."