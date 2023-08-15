There will be more cranberries available for Thanksgiving tables and to export to countries around the world thanks again to Wisconsin growers.

The U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee said Tuesday that Wisconsin’s cranberry farmers are expecting to harvest 4.97 million barrels of cranberries this season, a slight increase over the 4.84 million barrels produced in 2022 but far off from the record year of 2013 when 6 million barrels of cranberries were harvested.

And if projections hold, Wisconsin will remain the largest cranberry producer in the world by harvesting 60% of the cranberry crop in the United States.

“Wisconsin is a global leader in cranberry production, generating $1 billion in state economic impact and providing thousands of local jobs across the Wisconsin," said Tom Lochner, executive director of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association. "And we are proud to continue that tradition in 2023.”

The forecast is based on grower surveys and marks the 29th year that Wisconsin has led the nation in cranberry production.

Wisconsin produces more than twice the amount as Massachusetts, which is projected to produce 1.95 million barrels this season. New Jersey, at 561,000 barrels, is projected to rank third, followed by Oregon's 520,000 barrels and Washington at 168,000 barrels.

In total, the U.S. crop is expected to be 8.17 million barrels, an increase from the 7.4 million barrels produced in 2022 but less than the 9 million barrels harvested in 2018, according to the CMC.

Wisconsin cranberries are grown on 21,000 acres across 20 counties in the central and northern regions of the state, but only about 5% of this year’s crop will be sold as fresh fruit, according to Lochner, whose organization was founded in 1887. The remaining cranberries will be frozen and stored for longer-term sales as frozen berries, dried cranberries, juices, sauces and other products.

From September 2021 to August 2022, the CMC reported that 53% of U.S. cranberry production volume was exported to countries that include Columbia, the United Kingdom, European Union, China, Mexico and South Korea.

