Crash near Beloit closes I-39-90 in both directions

A crash on Interstate 39-90 near Beloit will block all lanes in both directions for more than two hours, the State Patrol said.

No details about the crash were immediately available, but the State Patrol said it received reports at 12:31 p.m. of a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 181, which according to the state Department of Transportation would put the location about two miles north of the Shopiere Road exit at Beloit.

One injury was reported.

When troopers arrived they found the interstate blocked in both directions. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

It is believed that snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the initial crash, the State Patrol said.

The State Patrol said southbound traffic is being diverted from the interstate at Highway 11, while northbound traffic is being diverted at Shopiere Road.