14 injured in school bus crash in northeastern Wisconsin

Across roadways in America, a grim reality is driving calls for change as more people walking are killed. Studies show pedestrian deaths have gone up by at least 45% over the last decade. An analysis by the Governors Highway Safety Association projected a 17% increase in pedestrians killed in the first six months of 2021. He had said Ill be back and I said enjoy your walk, I love you. And he walked out that day and your life can just change in a moment, said Marissa Kursh Cohen. One irresponsible moment from somebody else you know a stranger has changed our lives forever.David Kursh, Marissas father, was a beloved grandpa, father, husband. He ran a family business for decades, was a talented woodworker and had started spending winter in Florida. David was a wonderful person, said his wife Debra Kursh. He was very happy, he was energetic, he was loving, he was so family oriented. That was like his favorite thing, to spent time with his grandsons, said Marissa, who shared home videos of him playing with her two sons. He was also an avid walker. Debra said he would walk 5 to 7 miles when he went out, but stuck within their plan in Florida wary of the accident rates. In April 2021, his family said he decided to walk to the bank across from the neighborhood. While he was in the pedestrian crosswalk, his family notes with the signal to walk, a driver turning right hit him. He fought for two and a half weeks following the crash, his family said, and saved others' lives through organ donation. Were trying to walk in our new footsteps without him and we have a hard time making it through each day. It hasnt gotten any easier, said Debra. What part of our lives has not been affected? Everything before the crash is no more. Like we dont have that life anymore, its a totally new life, said Marissa. His family said the support of their relatives and friends have helped them, but they now live with a new future, thinking of him in each moment. Theyve joined the organization Families for Safe Streets. We have to try to save as many people as we can. We have to try to take our anger, our sadness, our longing for the life we had and try to push this new life in a good direction and make him proud of us, said Debra. Because they and so many others say one death, is too many. The GHSA analysis found there were 1.04 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people, up from the previous two years. Each death impacts immeasurable lives. The report points to a combination of dangerous driving, larger vehicles, roadways that prioritize fast moving traffic over safer speeds for pedestrians and inadequate infrastructure. Fatalities in the United States are substantially higher than in any other developed country, said Beth Osborne.Osborne is the director of Transportation for America, what Smart Growth America describes as its transportation arm. We are on a system that makes our own responsibility like as a driver trying to protect ourselves unsafe by pushing us to drive higher and higher speeds. As a pedestrian it forces us to run out into traffic without a clear crossing, said Osborne. Smart Growth America's 2021 report found older people, people of color and people walking in low income areas were disproportionately impacted by pedestrian fatalities. The danger is because of the design of the roadway. The reason these are the people who bear the brunt of the problem is lower income people and people of color are more likely to have to move around without a vehicle. That is a huge expense to put on people. And because of the way we design our communities and roadways they often have to be utilized for people to go very short distances, even 3 or 4 blocks. Therefore we designed peoples lives where every single trip no matter how short requires a car. Then we used that as an excuse to build the roadways only for cars, said Osborne. The report found nine of what it considers the 10 most dangerous states were in the south. It also found 84 of the 100 largest metropolitan areas grew more dangerous in 2019. It ranks areas based on what it calls a pedestrian danger index. Seven of the top ten areas with the highest numbers were in Florida, with the Orlando region topping the list despite an improved score. This issue has built up over decades of development and land patterns, so its something that doesnt have a simple fix. So we have to address it from a lot of different angles, said Cynthia Lambert, with MetroPlan Orlando, a regional transportation planning group for Central Florida.Lambert said they look at it through enforcement, education and engineering. This is Orange Blossom Trail. It has historically been one of our highest crash corridors for pedestrians here in Central Florida, Lambert said of the roadway where Lambert and Newsy met. Lambert said the corridor is the first to get a new type of pedestrian signal in Central Florida.