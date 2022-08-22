 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made

Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel

GRAND CHUTE — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel.

Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near Appleton, found one unresponsive person on the ground in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn early Sunday, according to officials.

Officers found another unresponsive person in a vehicle nearby. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, inside the hotel, authorities found two more people suffering medical emergencies. They were rushed to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the incident is believed to be isolated, WLUK-TV reported.

An arrest was made after investigators conducted interviews and served multiple search warrants. Police are recommending drug delivery charges, including providing fentanyl and cocaine.

As reported by Hope Kirwan from Wisconsin Public Radio, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services warns residents about an increase in the number of overdose deaths caused by drugs laced with fentanyl and other substances. The agency issued a public health advisory on Wednesday in response to the continued uptick in deaths. According to provisional data from the state, the number of fentanyl overdose deaths grew by 97 percent from 2019 to 2021. In the last year, synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, were identified in 73 percent of all drug overdose deaths. The substance was found in 91 percent of all opioid overdose deaths. Dr. Jasmine Zapata, chief medical officer of DHS’s Bureau of Community Health Promotion, said each of these statistics represents a life lost. Zapata warned fentanyl is unlike other drugs in its potency, which is part of what makes it so deadly. Paul Krupski, DHS Director of Opioid Initiatives, said fentanyl is cheap and easily accessible for drug manufacturers and increases their profit margins by hooking drug users on a different kind of high. He said the substance’s lethality has been driving the increase in overdose deaths across the U.S. and it is more present than ever before in the drug supply. Krupski said in March, the state Legislature decriminalized test strips that can detect fentanyl. They can be found at some pharmacies, syringe service providers and opioid treatment programs, he said.

Watch the full program: https://wiseye.org/2022/08/17/news-conference-public-health-advisory-on-fentanyl/

‘I know I need to stop using, but my brain just won’t let me': Stories of addiction and loss

Fueled by trauma, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and given deadly effect by the dangerous opioid fentanyl, the rate of fatal opioid overdoses in Wisconsin has never been as high as it is today. Here are stories of six of those who died. 

Madison woman struggled with depression, grief from losing parents
Local News

Madison woman struggled with depression, grief from losing parents

  DAVID WAHLBERG
  • Updated
  • 0

Sarah Caldwell, 32, died from an overdose involving heroin in July 2020.

Mother of two from Madison tried detox, treatment
Local News

Mother of two from Madison tried detox, treatment

  DAVID WAHLBERG
  • Updated
  • 0

Auriel McNutt, 27, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in June 2020.

Madison man's overdose death prompts mother to help organize rally
Local News

Madison man's overdose death prompts mother to help organize rally

  DAVID WAHLBERG
  • Updated
  • 0

Steven Welnetz, 21, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in November 2021.

COVID-19 spurred anxiety, altered promising year for Middleton woman
Local News

COVID-19 spurred anxiety, altered promising year for Middleton woman

  DAVID WAHLBERG
  • 0

Erin Kjellstrom, 27, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in May 2020.

Madison man used drugs with friends, didn't think he needed treatment
Local News

Madison man used drugs with friends, didn't think he needed treatment

  DAVID WAHLBERG
  • 0

Abraham Bendorf, 20, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021.

Madison man 'didn't show any signs' of opioid abuse, mother says
Local News

Madison man 'didn't show any signs' of opioid abuse, mother says

  DAVID WAHLBERG
  • 0

Isaac Weires, 19, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in December 2020.

