 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape
0 Comments
alert

3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lewistown inmates

From the top left, going clockwise: Jesse Davis, Zachary Hart, Cody Villalobos and Eugene Roets

 FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

LEWISTOWN — Three of four inmates who escaped from a county jail in western Illinois have been captured, officials said.

Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23, were taken into custody on Thursday following Wednesday's escape, authorities said. People were asked to call 911 if they saw Zachary Hart, 36.

Fulton County deputies learned of the escape Wednesday night after one inmate went missing from a cell block in the jail in Lewistown, about 210 miles southwest of Chicago, authorities said. It was later determined that three others also were missing.

New research from France adds to evidence that widely used COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against a coronavirus mutant that is spreading rapidly around the world and now is the most prevalent variant in the U.S.

Authorities hadn't detailed how the men escaped. Davis was captured in the Farmington area, which is in Fulton County, while Villalobos and Roets were captured in adjacent Peoria County, officials said.

Davis was jailed on charges including methamphetamine possession and possession of a weapon by a felon, while Villalobos faced charges including methamphetamine possession and resisting/obstructing police.

518 Illinoisans have been hospitalized with COVID despite being fully vaccinated. Most had underlying conditions, data shows.

Hart was being held on charges including home invasion, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing police, while Roets faced charges including methamphetamine possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC subway station back on track after flooding

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News