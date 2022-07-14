51-year-old Milwaukee man allegedly told officers he drinks alcohol like it's coffee

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man allegedly told Racine County deputies he drinks alcohol "like it is coffee" and began drinking when he was 9 years old. He has been charged with his third OWI.

James D. Fuerstenau, 51, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a third offense) and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, deputy was told of a white SUV driving recklessly on Highway 20 near Highway H.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Seven Mile Road near the East Frontage Road.

The driver, identified as Fuerstenau, was ordered to exit the car and was then placed in restraints. When asked why he smells like alcohol, he said "Yup, I had a couple after work so."

There was an open Four Loko can and three opened Natural Ice beer cans in the vehicle. Fuerstenau submitted a preliminary breath test that had a result of 0.197, nearly 2½ times the legal limit.

Fuerstenau later admitted to drinking at 5:30 that morning and to using cocaine before he went to work. He admitted he had a Four Loko, a Natural Ice and smoking marijuana when he took lunch at around 12-1 p.m. He said he was drinking alcohol while driving on the road, and that he has been drinking since he was 9 years old and he drinks alcohol "like it is coffee."

Fuerstenau was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is on Sept. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.