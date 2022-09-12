 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

59-year-old man killed in alleged hit-and-run in Racine

  • 0

RACINE — A 59-year-old man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run Sunday evening in Uptown.

During a historic rainstorm, the man had just gotten out of a friend's car at around 7 p.m. and was crossing Washington Avenue when the friend "heard a crash and then saw his friend in the roadway and a vehicle leaving the area," the Racine Police Department reported. The crash occurred near the intersection of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and Phillips Avenue.

Police said the vehicle that hit the man was later found abandoned and the individual who was driving the car "has yet to be identified." The investigation remains ongoing.

The sun set in Racine Sunday at 7:08 p.m.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting

From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting

Isaiah Martinez-Phillips, 21, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, charged for the Aug. 3 shooting death of Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.

Sitting in the front row, side-by-side, was Miller's brother, Joseph Hamilton, and Isaiah’s uncle, Michael Martinez, surrounded by loved ones from both families. The two families have long been close and see themselves as one family. They supported each other through the funeral of Miller, and now through the court hearings for Martinez-Phillips.

“This was an accidental shooting ... Isaiah does not deserve to be treated like a criminal,” Hamilton told The Journal Times, defending the man accused of killing his brother.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry calls Queen Elizabeth II 'guiding compass' in emotional tribute

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News