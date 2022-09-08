A gag order, supporters tossed from courtroom and more: A tense first court appearance for Harry Wait

RACINE — Harry Wait, a longtime local watchdog who takes pride in being a thorn in the side of local government, is getting the limelight he has long wanted. And he might go to prison for it.

Wait, 68, believes he was acting in the spirit of '76 — similar to the Founding Fathers rebelling against “the tyrannical actions of the British Crown” — when he requested two absentee ballots using other people’s names in an attempt to prove it is possible to commit election fraud.

In court

During a tense initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon, Wait was given a $2,500 signature bond in the high-profile case in which the state has charged him with election fraud.

Prosecuting attorney David William Maas, of the state Attorney General’s Office, was in court for the State of Wisconsin. Wait represented himself.

Presiding was Judge Robert Repischak, a no-nonsense judge who early in the hearing ordered two people wearing “Free Harry” T-shirts out of the courtroom. “This is not a political event,” Repischak told them.

Repischak set Wait’s signature bond at $2,500 with a list of conditions — including a gag order.

When Wait objected to the gag order, Repischak responded, “Overruled.”

In reference to his bond, Wait said, “Obviously I’m not a criminal. I’m not a threat to the public,”

Repischak also barred Wait from contacting Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Mayor Cory Mason, the two individuals whose ballots Wait ordered without permission. Wait objected, stating Vos and Mason were public figures. Repischak was undeterred.

Wait was summoned to the hearing and not arrested; therefore, he is required to be fingerprinted and have a photo taken by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office before close of business Friday.

Wait makes the court wait When Harry Wait entered the courthouse for his initial court appearance, he was told to go across the street to the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, where most criminal proceedings are held in Racine County. Wait initially refused to cross the street. Wait said his summons demanded he go to the courthouse, not the Law Enforcement Center, and so he initially refused to comply; the two buildings are essentially treated as one and the same, as an umbrella for the 10 branches that make up the Racine County Circuit Court. Judge Repischak had a Racine County Sheriff’s Office court deputy locate and escort Wait to the hearing while the court sat and waited for 20 minutes. Also in attendance at the hearing was state Rep. Tim Ramthun, a conservative who — like Wait — baselessly believes the 2020 election was fraudulent. Ramthun received 6% of the vote in the Aug. 9 primary election for Wisconsin governor, falling far behind mainstream candidates Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, who received 47% and 42% of the vote, respectively.

A patriotic mirror

In a speech on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse before his appearance in the courtroom, Wait spoke in grandiose, patriotic terms about himself. “Patriots of that day were called criminals, and the same will be true until the end of time. Today, the state calls me a criminal — just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Thomas Jefferson and the list goes on and on and on.”

Wait is charged with two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and two felony counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information. He admitted to illegally using MyVote.Wis.gov to request absentee ballots using the names of Vos and Mason — a Republican and a Democrat who Wait has made his enemies.

The combined maximum sentence for those four crimes would be 13 years in prison and a fine of up to $22,000. If convicted, he could also be labeled a felon and then lose his own legal ability to vote.

Wait said that, when he requested the ballots July 26, he knew what he was doing was illegal. But now, he and his supporters are now claiming he has done nothing criminal, and what he did was “in spirit” of the “rule of law.”

Gag order When a press conference broke out in the courtroom after the hearing, Judge Robert Repischak went back on the record and issued a gag order as a condition of the bond, effectively barring Harry Wait from legally speaking to the press about the case as he has repeatedly over the past six weeks. Wait argued repeatedly a gag order violated his First Amendment rights. “I object,” he said. “I don’t care,” Repischak responded.

Pro se

Whenever Wait or anyone else with the group he is president of — HOT (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government — ends up in a legal dispute, court staffers and judges tend to be in for a headache.

In several cases over the past decade, HOT Government members have inundated public employees with records requests and often represent themselves “pro se” in court like Wait is now doing. By not working with attorneys, there are often miscommunications that lead to cases being drawn out as the innately procedural court system struggles to communicate with HOT Government members untrained in the law who often are often quick to blame conspiracies working against them.

These tactics are intentional.

Amid swirling conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 presidential election, right-wing activists have circulated boilerplate affidavits and other requests to submit to officials throughout the country — some were disseminated by HOT Government members outside the courthouse before the hearing. These filings have bogged down elections officials and courts nationwide amid the still-fruitless searches for a smoking gun that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, for which there has yet been no evidence uncovered.

As The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit at the New York University School of Law, reported in July, there is now a nationwide right-wing “network has published materials and hosted summits across the country with the aim of coordinating a nationwide effort to staff election offices, recruit poll watchers and poll workers and build teams of local citizens to chal­lenge voter rolls, ques­tion postal work­ers, be ‘ever-present’ in local elec­tion offices, and inund­ate elec­tion offi­cials with docu­ment requests. The effort is an extraordin­ary invest­ment in sustain­ing and bolster­ing the false narrat­ive of wide­spread voter fraud.”

A number of the complaints currently creating a backlog with the Wisconsin Elections Commission were filed by Jay Stone, vice president of HOT Government.

HOT Government’s official email sent a message to supporters Wednesday evening calling on “HOT and the Patriots of Wisconsin” to “pack the courtrooms” and “depose commissioners and administrators” surrounding Wait's case.

Before being officially charged, Wait told a reporter he wanted to be criminally charged. That way, he said he could take advantage of the discovery process and get documents he believes state and local officials have been hiding. Wait was not specific about what he believes he can get through discovery, as opposed to requesting documents through typical avenues that he has used previously in disputes with the City of Racine and the State of Wisconsin.

Wait vs. WEC

Wait made clear he believes he is a “patriot” aiming to overthrow “illegal governance” that he believes is being carried out specifically by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

WEC was founded by the Republican-controlled state Legislature in 2016. There is a chance Republicans may dismantle the commission next year if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is voted out.

“In the name of making it easier to vote, WEC has also made it easier to cheat,” Wait said.

There is no evidence that there has been widespread “cheating” in the 2020 election or any recent election before it in Wisconsin.

While Wait demonstrated it is possible to request any registered voter’s mail-in ballot online and request it be delivered to any address, he did not try to cast anyone’s ballot.

The safeguards within Wisconsin’s election systems are designed to trigger if a person tries to vote and an absentee ballot has been ordered in their name.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has argued that MyVote is as secure, if not more secure, than on-paper and in-person methods for requesting absentee ballots.

To request a ballot on MyVote, the registered voter must have previously voted by mail and also provide their birthdate.

To vote in person, Voter ID is required to be shown.

To request a mail-in ballot directly via email or in-person, providing a birthdate is not required.

WEC officials have repeatedly noted that MyVote does not explicitly process absentee ballot requests. Rather, MyVote creates an email that is sent to a local clerk’s office to process each voter’s request, a sort-of one-stop shop rather than having each of the state’s 1,800-plus local elections clerks having their own system.

The Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a series of bills last year that would have required Voter ID be shown every time an absentee ballot is requested online, but Evers vetoed those proposals. Evers has vowed to veto any bill that might make it more difficult to vote, angering conservatives who have aimed to codify self-described “election integrity” bills nationwide following the 2020 election. Michels, the Republican nominee running against Evers in the gubernatorial election, says he would sign such bills if they are passed again should he be elected

Prayers for Wait During a prayer circle outside the Racine County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, the woman leading the prayer — who refused to tell a reporter her name — said of Harry Wait: “He is a streetfighter. He knows how to fight this. And we ask for his strength so that he not be incarcerated and he can continue our fight. We thank you for his spirit. We thank you for his courage.” Later, HOT Government Vice President Jay Stone, who unsuccessfully ran against Republican state Sen. Van Wanggaard in the Aug. 9 primary, said “This is a false prosecution.” Stone filed a complaint with WEC late last month in which he claimed that MyVote is not authorized under state law and thus Wait’s ballot requests using MyVote cannot be illegal since the use of MyVote for any request should be illegal. WEC rejected the complaint the day after it was filed. Wait concluded a speech by paraphrasing from the Old Testament Book of Isaiah, but replacing a Biblical reference to "an obstinate people" with "the Wisconsin Elections Commission."

Wait has repeatedly asserted he is not a Republican or a Democrat, but he does align as a conservative and is a core supporter of Adam Steen, the Trump-endorsed conservative who believes the 2020 election was fraudulent and is running a write-in campaign against Vos. On Thursday, Wait called President Joe Biden “a senile and incompetent resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington D.C.”

Dee Hölzel and Alex Rodriguez of The Journal Times contributed reporting to this report.