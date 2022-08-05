Accused Dirty P gang member charged for possessing cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and other narcotics

RACINE — An accused Dirty P gang member and drug dealer is charged for possessing and intending to sell cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and other narcotics.

Keory M. Jones, 23, of the 1300 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with felony counts of:

Possession with intent to deliver between 10-50 grams of heroin.

Possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Possession with intent to deliver between 15-40 grams of cocaine.

Possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of LSD.

Possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs.

Possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana.

Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Additionally, Jones has been charged with nine misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

The Dirty P gang is associated with Racine's south side.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigation was conducted into a known Dirty P gang member, Jones, for selling controlled substances around Racine. Jones had warrants for absconding from his Department of Corrections supervision as well as fleeing Kenosha County officers during March.

On Tuesday, officers found Jones and followed him to America's Best Inn and Suites at 5419 Durand Ave.

While in the parking lot, a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled into the parking lot. The driver and a passenger in the Jeep were rolling marijuana blunts. Jones and a woman then exited the hotel and walked toward the Jeep. Officers then converged on Jones, but he ran while throwing away a bag that he was carrying, but he was apprehended.

Inside the bag, police reported finding the following:

A handgun

10.4 grams of heroin

1.8 grams of cocaine

14 amphetamine dextroamphetamine 20 mg pills

62 oxycodone hydrochloride 20 mg pills

48 alprazolam 2 mg pills

3 MDMA pills

10 grams of marijuana

LSD in a plastic bag

A black digital scale

Inside the Jeep was a serving tray with several marijuana blunts and a prescription pill bottle with 4.2 grams of marijuana inside. The blunts weighed 8 grams of marijuana.

The passenger, identified as 23-year-old Isaiah J. McGlorn, had 9.2 grams of marijuana in the door handle next to him. McGlorn took responsibility for the marijuana next to him.

Jones was given a $150,000 cash bond and McGlorn was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. Both have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

McGlorn, of the 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, has a prior conviction for possession of marijuana from 2019. He was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of possession of marijuana.