CHICAGO — A 35-year-old woman who prosecutors said operated a multistate prostitution business from a three-story Chicago building that functioned like a brothel pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal conspiracy charge.
A federal indictment unsealed in 2019 said Jessica Nesbitt took in millions of dollars through prostitution services that she and her employees provided in Illinois; Washington, D.C.; California; Florida; Indiana; Nevada and Wisconsin.
Nesbitt, who has been free on bond since 2019 and cares for a teenage son, faces up to five years in prison. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled to happen May 3.
“Ms. Nesbitt has accepted full responsibility for all of her deeds,” her attorney, Barry Sheppard, told reporters at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.
Nesbitt admitted arranging prostitution services with herself and employees at rates of $300 to $1,000 per hour. She admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors that she took in more than $1 million in payments from clients over seven years through her business, Kink Extraordinaire.
Highest-paying management jobs in Chicago
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today's workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.
Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup
polling. The lion's share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as "management occupations" were included. You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Chicago
Canva
#30. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $64,170
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 530
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,810
- Employment: 17,800
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boulder, CO ($108,680)
--- Lexington-Fayette, KY ($108,430)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($105,390)
Motortion Films // Shutterstock
#29. Lodging managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $66,190
- #81 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 460
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,770
- Employment: 35,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#28. Social and community service managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $76,080
- #102 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,240
National
- Annual mean salary: $76,790
- Employment: 156,400
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
--- Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#27. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $84,000
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,820
- Employment: 12,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#26. Funeral home managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $86,700
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $82,900
- Employment: 12,710
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,760)
--- Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($115,400)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,820)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#25. Emergency management directors
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $90,580
- #24 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $84,800
- Employment: 10,320
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)
possohh // Shutterstock
#24. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $91,290
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $78,440
- Employment: 5,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salinas, CA ($104,810)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)
--- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#23. Education administrators, postsecondary
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $95,670
- #188 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,840
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,260
- Employment: 155,990
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
--- Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#22. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $105,660
- #108 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,080
National
- Annual mean salary: $102,650
- Employment: 274,710
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Fundraising managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $108,800
- #57 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,230
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,400
- Employment: 23,190
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)
--- Syracuse, NY ($155,700)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#20. Facilities managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $110,100
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,070
National
- Annual mean salary: $101,970
- Employment: 101,230
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
--- Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock
#19. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $111,800
- #41 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,630
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,580
- Employment: 144,640
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Construction managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $112,720
- #51 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 11,230
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,210
- Employment: 284,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
--- Napa, CA ($145,430)
USACE NY // Flickr
#17. Administrative services managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $114,370
- #60 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 11,700
National
- Annual mean salary: $113,030
- Employment: 224,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
creativemarc // Shutterstock
#16. Advertising and promotions managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $114,680
- #31 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,860
- Employment: 22,520
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
Pixabay
#15. Industrial production managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $125,200
- #62 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,440
National
- Annual mean salary: $117,780
- Employment: 192,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#14. General and operations managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $125,990
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 104,500
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,250
- Employment: 2,984,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
Pixabay
#13. Medical and health services managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $130,450
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 11,300
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,840
- Employment: 436,770
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. Training and development managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $132,900
- #22 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,380
National
- Annual mean salary: $128,800
- Employment: 35,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#11. Public relations managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $133,480
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,470
National
- Annual mean salary: $138,000
- Employment: 59,850
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
--- Boulder, CO ($174,250)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#10. Human resources managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $134,890
- #57 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,590
National
- Annual mean salary: $136,590
- Employment: 166,530
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#9. Purchasing managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $135,270
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,820
National
- Annual mean salary: $134,590
- Employment: 69,310
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#8. Natural sciences managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $140,000
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,930
National
- Annual mean salary: $156,110
- Employment: 74,760
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
NTNU // Flickr
#7. Compensation and benefits managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $141,340
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 550
National
- Annual mean salary: $139,470
- Employment: 15,330
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
Pixabay
#6. Marketing managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $142,720
- #75 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 18,600
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,440
- Employment: 278,690
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#5. Sales managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $146,560
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 23,660
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,390
- Employment: 453,800
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)
Canva
#4. Financial managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $149,950
- #54 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 32,150
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,460
- Employment: 681,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
Canva
#3. Architectural and engineering managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $153,430
- #81 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,730
National
- Annual mean salary: $158,970
- Employment: 187,100
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
Pixabay
#2. Computer and information systems managers
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $157,220
- #39 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 15,130
National
- Annual mean salary: $162,930
- Employment: 485,190
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Chief executives
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Annual mean salary: $250,860
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,860
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,020
- Employment: 200,480
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
