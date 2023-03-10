Authorities have identified a woman who died days she was shot in January in Iowa County.

Nicole C. Bliesner, 35, of Spring Green, was found shot Jan. 25 after authorities responded to a call at 4382 Percussion Road in the town of Wyoming, Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson said in a statement.

Bliesner died from her injuries on Jan. 30. Timothy D. Sontic, of Hillpoint, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sontic remains in the Iowa County jail on $250,000 cash bond, with his next court date set for May 24 at 9:30 a.m., Peterson said.