An autopsy found no signs of trauma in a man who was found dead three three months after he was reported missing, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body of Ronald Henry, who had been missing since Dec. 5, was found Sunday in the town of Ellenboro near the Grant County residence where he was last seen, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Henry’s body was found about a mile south of the residence where he was last seen and just outside the area of the 2,800-acre search conducted in January.

An autopsy Thursday found no signs of trauma, and the cause of death is inconclusive at this time, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the toxicology report and final pathologist report, and the investigation remains active, Dreckman said.