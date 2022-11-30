Beaver Dam man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

JUNEAU – A 21-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who he had met through work.

Andrew Wallace is charged with felony counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child (at least three violations of first degree sexual assault) and strangulation and suffocation. If found guilty of the sexual assault charge, which holds the harshest sentence, he could face up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

Wallace appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Wallace was placed on a $2,500 cash bond with conditions he not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the alleged victim or their residence. He also may not have any unsupervised contact with minor children.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Beaver Dam Police Detective met with the victim, who is now 16, who said she had met Wallace at a martial arts facility after she was hired to work there. Wallace also had worked there. The girl said that they became friends and the relationship progressed quickly. She said she was 13 when they met but nothing happened between them until she was 14.

The girl said that Wallace was very controlling and would not allow her to see her friends. However, he had threatened his life if she broke up with him, so she continued the relationship. The girl said that something sexual happened between them every time they were together. She said at work they would go to a storage room or in a different rooms in the building so they would be alone.

The girl said Wallace had also physically abused her and had slapped and kicked her. She said eventually they learned pressure points in martial arts class and he would use them on her. She said a lot of the times that he hurt her occurred when she said no to do something sexual or if he saw her talking to someone else.

The girl said that they did everything but actual intercourse and that the abuse started in September 2020. Eventually Wallace was fired from the martial arts studio, and he urged the girl to quit. She began lying to Wallace but still attending classes at the martial arts studio. He eventually found out this September which led to the two separating.

Police spoke to Wallace who said that he liked the girl but wanted to wait until she was older before anything happened between the two. He said they did kiss a couple of times. However, he did eventually admit to other things happening between the two, and he said he was 18 when the relationship began. He admitted to choking her one time, and said it was because he had trust issues.

Wallace has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Jan. 5.