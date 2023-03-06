The body of a man missing since Dec. 5 was found Sunday near the Grant County residence where he was last seen, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a call from a property owner in the town of Ellenboro reporting that a body had been discovered in the woods near their property. A 14-year-old boy walking in the woods looking for deer antlers found the body in a ravine, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Grant County detectives determined the body was that of Ronald Henry, who had gone missing Dec. 5.

Henry’s body was found about a mile south of the residence where he was last seen and just outside the area of the 2,800-acre search conducted in January.

There are three or four different properties between the residence where Henry was last seen and where his body was found, but there are no homes near the wooded area where the body was found, Dreckman said.

A phone was located near Henry and will be analyzed, and an autopsy will be conducted later this week to determine the cause of death, Dreckman said, adding that the investigation remains open as detectives await the autopsy results.

Dreckman said that most of the leads in the case the Sheriff’s Office has received were based on theories with no context or evidence to substantiate them.

More information will be released after the autopsy is completed, Dreckman said.