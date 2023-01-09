Boy suspected of attempting to kill girl, Racine Police say

RACINE — A girl was allegedly shot Sunday in an attempted homicide, the Racine Police Department said.

According to a news release from the RPD, officers were sent to the area of 21st Street and South Memorial Drive on Sunday at approximately 11:42 a.m. regarding a child who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located the child, who had reportedly been shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital and then airlifted to Milwaukee. The child is in serious condition. A suspect, a boy, was taken into custody.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time, the RPD said. The RPD did not release names or ages of those involved.