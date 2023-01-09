Boy suspected of attempting to kill girl, Racine Police say

RACINE — A girl was allegedly shot Sunday in an attempted homicide, the Racine Police Department said.
According to a news release from the RPD, officers were sent to the area of 21st Street and South Memorial Drive on Sunday at approximately 11:42 a.m. regarding a child who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located the child, who had reportedly been shot multiple times.
The victim was transported to the hospital and then airlifted to Milwaukee. The child is in serious condition. A suspect, a boy, was taken into custody.
The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time, the RPD said. The RPD did not release names or ages of those involved.
Frantic moments outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday afternoon after parents were alerted about a shooting on campus.911 Dispatch Call: "Female Victim. She's been shot in the abdomen as well as a through-and through- into the hand"Investigators say a teacher was shot by a six-year-old student. A shooting, officials say was deliberate."This occurred in a classroom; it was isolated. This was not a situation where we had a student or anyone going up and down the halls actively firing," said Newport News Police Department Chief Steve Drew.Officials say the six-year-old boy and the teacher were alone in a first-grade classroom when an altercation broke out. That's when the boy pulled out a gun and fired."I hope we look at our safety measures and don't have to prepare for first graders and kindergartners shooting each other. This is terrible," said Newport News Schools Superintendent George Packer.SEE MORE: 2022 Year In Review: Gun ViolenceThe teacher, who officials say is in her 30s, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Saturday, the mayor of Newport News said her condition is trending in a positive direction.Detectives are now trying to determine how a six-year-old got access to a firearm and who the gun belonged to."We have been in contact with our commonwealth's attorney (local prosecutor) and some other entities to help us best get services to this young man," Drew said.Outraged parents are voicing their concern with just the latest incident of gun violence at a school in the U.S."You see it on the news every day when it happens in different areas. You never think it's going to be you," said a parent from Newport News."Guns, that's the biggest problem in this country. C'mon think about it, let's do something, we've got a new governor now let's do something," said another parent from Newport News.Virginia law does not allow six-year-olds to be tried as adults if found guilty. Additionally, a six-year-old is also considered too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. However, a judge would have the authority to remove the boy from his parents' custody.
