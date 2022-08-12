Charges now dismissed against both teens initially accused of killing 14-year-old Eugene “JR” Henderson

RACINE — Charges were dismissed Wednesday against a second teen who had been charged in the March shooting death of a 14-year-old.

Emonjae James Kinney, 16, was in Racine County Circuit Court for a scheduled preliminary hearing on the charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Instead, Antoinette Rich, assistant district attorney, announced the state would not be able to proceed with prosecution.

It was the same announcement the Racine County District Attorney's Office made in the case of the 15-year-old co-defendant, Micah T. Lminggio, July 27.

Laura Ann Walker, Kinney’s attorney, told the Journal Times it appeared a witness had been untruthful in identifying her client as being involved in the crime.

“Attorney Rich did what she is supposed to do as a prosecutor and that is to speak the truth,” Walker said. “So kudos to her.”

However, Walker did express concern about the rush to charge.

“I wish they would spend more time investigating prior to issuing the criminal complaint,” she said.

The Racine Police Department publicly identified Kinney and Lminggio as suspects and said they had been arrested June 22.

Criminal complaint

The Racine Police Department was dispatched on March 13 at 10:25 p.m. to the 1800 block of Mead Street. There, they found Eugene “JR” Henderson in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

He later died of his injuries.

A passenger who had been in the car told investigators the vehicle was stopped on Mead Street when another vehicle pulled up on the driver’s side. A person in that vehicle began shooting.

Retaliation

In March 2022, the violence continued when a 16 year old was shot multiple times in a case of mistaken identity.

Investigators believe the teen was shot because the shooters mistakenly believed he was connected to Henderson’s death.

Surveillance video from a home on Albert Street, obtained by The Journal Times, shows the teenager walking alongside a child on the north side of Albert Street when a dark colored van or SUV pulls up next to them. Two individuals get out, with one staying in the street and the other running toward the teen and the child.

The teenager and child both begin to back away moments before muzzle flashes are seen coming from the two individuals who had been in the car. After the teenager was on the ground, the individual who ran up to him moved closer and fired several shots at point-blank range.

Xavier D. Jackson, 18, and Jamauel Ford, 23, were arrested and charged with attempted homicide in relation to that attack.

Other cases

Criminal charges remain filed against Kinney and Lminggio, both alleged members of the Dirty P gang, for other cases.

In relation to shots fired on Park Avenue Feb. 27, both teens were charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one felony count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and felony intimidation of a victim.