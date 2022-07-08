Could surviving sex trafficking be a legal defense for drug use? Yes, in Wisconsin

In what could be a landmark decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said in a 4-3 decision Wednesday that surviving sex trafficking can be used as a legal defense for homicide in certain circumstances.

The decision could set a precedent that would allow survivors of sex trafficking greater defenses against criminal prosecution for just about any crime. The trafficking defense allows survivors to be protected against any criminal allegation they assert was the “direct result” of them having been trafficked.

Experts say a survivor who turns to drug use after escaping, or who was forced to use drugs, could use what is known as the "trafficking defense" when later accused of drug possession or drug dealing.

The Wisconsin law that provides the trafficking defense is incredibly broad, although rarely used. It was created by the state legislature in 2008.

Reacting to Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision, Ian Henderson, Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault's director of legal and systems services, said in a phone interview, “What the court did (Wednesday) is flush out what it means to be ‘as a direct result’ … There has to be a logical, causal connection between the crime the person is accused of and the trafficking.”

The case

Wednesday’s decision allows Chrystul Kizer, 22, of Milwaukee, to argue she should be found not guilty of murder at her upcoming trial.

Kizer, when she was 17 in June 2018, killed Randall Volar III in Kenosha; he allegedly had been sexually abusing her and selling her to other adults for sex. For months before his death, Volar reportedly was on the radar of law enforcement for sex crimes committed against numerous underage girls, but no charges were ever filed.

Yasmin Vafa, a human rights attorney and the executive director of Rights4Girls, said that Wisconsin’s law should protect trafficking survivors like Kizer from being convicted for “taking their safety into their own hands and acting against an abuser.”

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said Wednesday that, even after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Kizer, he believes prosecutors can convince a jury to convict Kizer. The DA’s Office asserts the killing of Volar was not the “direct result” of abuse; according to court documents, Kizer said she killed Volar because she was “tired” of him touching her, but reported text messages sent by Kizer also indicate the killing was premeditated and she also intended to steal Volar's car.

State by state

The Supreme Court’s decision clarifies ambiguity in the 2008 state law. Despite losing the appeal to the high court, Graveley called the ruling “helpful” as it can guide attorneys and law enforcement on how to treat survivors of trafficking within the criminal justice system.

Most states have such laws. Typically, the trafficking defense laws intend to protect those in vulnerable situations from being prosecuted for things like theft or prostitution because they were forced or coerced to commit the crime.

But experts say Wisconsin’s protection for victims of sex trafficking is perhaps the broadest in the country.

The trafficking defense in some other states, such as North Dakota, explicitly does not include violent crimes.

In Wisconsin, there’s no such limitation.

A survivor could, for example, say, “I turned to drugs to deal with the trauma I experienced. Therefore, I am not criminally liable for having been found in possession of heroin,” even if it’s undisputed that they possessed the drug — in the same way that it is not disputed that Kizer pulled the trigger and killed Volar.

As courts become more aware of trafficking and begin to treat survivors more as victims than perpetrators, Vafa predicts that more laws and protections will be created (or at least talked about) to protect survivors from criminal prosecution.

Rights4Girls — along with Ms. Foundation for Women, and the Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality — coined the phrase "Sexual Abuse-to-Prison Pipeline" in a 2015 report.

The report asserts that "sexual abuse is one of the primary predictors of girls’ entry into the juvenile justice system ... Once inside, girls encounter a system that is often ill-equipped to identify and treat the violence and trauma that lie at the root of victimized girls’ arrests. More harmful still is the significant risk that the punitive environment will re-trigger girls’ trauma and even subject them to new incidents of sexual victimization, which can exponentially compound the profound harms inflicted by the original abuse."

The report cited a 2006 study that found 93% of girls in Oregon's juvenile justice system had experienced physical and/or sexual abuse, compared to a rate of around 15% of teen girls in the general population. A 2009 South Carolina study and a 1988 California study found similar results, with 81% of girls in the justice system in both states having experienced sexual violence.

Girls of color are involved in this pipeline disproportionately. Black girls are 3.3 times more likely than white girls and 2.7 times more likely than Hispanic girls to be in a "residential placement," while Native American girls are more than 45% more likely to be involved in the system than black girls, according to the nonprofit Child Trends.

What is the trafficking defense? Wisconsin's 2008 law that creates the "trafficking defense," as defined by Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, provides the following: "A victim of Human Trafficking has an affirmative defense for any crime he or she committed as a direct result of the trafficking without regard to whether anyone was prosecuted or convicted for trafficking."

Kizer isn't the first trafficking survivor to aim to defend herself against conviction using a trafficking defense argument.

Cyntoia Brown of Tennessee was forced into prostitution at age 16 in 2004. That year, she fatally shot a 43-year-old youth pastor in Nashville who had allegedly taken her to his home with the intent of paying her for sex. After she began resisting him, Brown said she became scared he would kill her.

Brown claimed the killing was in self-defense, but a jury found her guilty and she was given a life sentence. Evidence used against Brown included that she, like Kizer, stole from the man she killed.

Advocates and later celebrities brought her case into public discourse about five years ago. Brown was supposed to become eligible for parole when she turned 67. But, then-Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam commuted her sentence. She was released on Aug. 7, 2019, when she was 31.

In allowing Brown to be released, Haslam, a Republican, wrote: "Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope."

If Kizer is convicted of the crime she is charged with, first-degree intentional homicide, the minimum sentence is life in prison.