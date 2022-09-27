Elected Racine County official pays $34,500 to settle lawsuit filed by former anti-racism organizer

BURLINGTON — Taylor Wishau, a Racine County Board supervisor and member of the Burlington Area School Board, has agreed to personally pay $34,500 to settle a lawsuit filed by Darnisha Garbade, the founder of a local antiracism group.
Even with the case settled and the sum paid, there’s still not total agreement between the two parties.
Garbade’s lead attorney says that Wishau admitted to wrongdoing in order to settle the case, which Wishau denies.
The judgement offer itself, filed July 1, is not publicly available.
According to court records, the payment to satisfy the judgment was made the same day it was ordered: Sept. 9.
Admitting, or not
Wishau says he admitted to doing nothing wrong while still agreeing to pay the sum, which included a $10,000 payment to Garbade and $24,500 in legal fees, not including his own legal fees.
Mark Thomsen, Garbade’s attorney, said in a phone interview Friday: “The defendant’s admission in admitting that a judgment on every element of Darnisha Garbade’s complaint is profoundly significant. It’s a complete admission that he did everything she in fact alleged he did in the complaint, and that he engaged in unlawful retaliation under the law. That is profoundly important and everyone in the community should be aware of his racist behavior for what it is.”
Wishau called Thomsen’s statement “egregious.” In an email, Wishau said: “The answer to the plaintiff’s complaint denied liability and denied wrongdoing. The case was then settled through an offer of judgment, a federal procedural settlement tool.”
Thomsen further claimed: “When he (Wishau) admitted a judgment, he admitted to everything. There is no denying … He’s accepting we won, and that everything we said was true … You cannot have a judgment entered against you and deny it … When the party admits to a judgment, they’re not denying anything anymore.”
Garbade’s lawsuit alleged that Wishau violated her rights to free speech when he filed the discrimination complaint. As a result, Garbade said she suffered “severe and permanent emotional, psychological and economic injuries."
Wishau’s reply to the original lawsuit essentially denied all of Garbade’s allegations.
Back to the beginning
In June 2021, Wishau filed a BASD race discrimination complaint against Darnisha Garbade, the founder and former president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
The complaint alleged Garbade, whose children previously attended BASD schools but were no longer enrolled at the time, violated the school district's anti-discrimination policies in social media posts that referenced “white privilege” and “white supremacists” in Burlington. Wishau called Garbade’s posts “racist,” and he sought to have Garbade barred from being part of a district task force.
Besides founding BCDR, Garbade entered the public eye in Burlington after her family aired allegations that her children and other students of color had endured ceaseless and blatant racism from their peers — including repeatedly being called racial slurs. The family also said students of colors were punished by school staff more severely than white students. These allegations sparked a state-level investigation that concluded the school district had failed to prevent a culture of “severe, pervasive and persistent” racial discrimination in its hallways.
Wishau has been among those most vocally pushing back against the perceived narrative that Burlington is a “racist” community. In spring 2021, Wishau unsuccessfully urged his fellow school board members to resist a state order that Garbade be included in the district’s anti-racism corrective action plan.
According to court filings, Wishau withdrew his discrimination complaint against Garbade less than two weeks after filing it because School Board President Peter Turke asked Wishau to.
“Ultimately,” Wishau said in an email to a reporter, “I elected to voluntarily withdraw the complaint out of the respect I have for Board President Turke and because I did not want the district to incur additional legal fees to investigate my complaint.”
Saying that there had been seemingly ceaseless threats against herself and her family’s safety, Garbade stepped down as the leader of BCDR in November after her family moved out of Burlington.