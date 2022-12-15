FBI seeks public help in identifying serial robber of southern Wisconsin businesses

The FBI's Milwaukee Division said Thursday it is seeking public help in identifying a suspect in five robberies and attempted robberies of southern Wisconsin businesses.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect in the crimes that happened from Sept. 26 through Dec. 5, FBI Special Agent Lindsay Schloemer said in a statement.

The first four incidents involved Culver’s restaurants at 190 Tyranena Park Road in Lake Mills on Sept. 26, 2633 Milton Ave. in Janesville on Oct 6, 11150 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon on Oct. 10, and 2676 Cranston Road in Beloit on Oct. 26. The last was at the Best Buy, 2850 Deerfield Dr. in Janesville on Dec. 5, Schloemer said.

In each incident, the suspect was reported to be driving a red, four-door, Jeep Wrangler with no license plates. During each restaurant robbery, the suspect drove up to the restaurant’s drive-thru window and handed a note to the cashier demanding money and implying that he was armed with a weapon, Shloemer said.

The suspect, who is pictured in the accompanying photo from the Best Buy robbery, is described as white man, about 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. He should be considered armed and dangerous, Schloemer said.

The FBI asks anyone with information to call the agency at 414-276-4684 or call 911.

Interactive: Find out more about mass killings in the U.S. Interactive: Number of mass killings by year Interactive: Mass killings by location scaled by number of victims Interactive: Search mass killing incidents Interactive: Timeline of mass killings scaled by number of victims killed Interactive: Number of mass killings and victims killed this year compared with previous years Interactive map: People killed by shootings, per 100,000 residents