 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

FBI seeks public help in identifying serial robber of southern Wisconsin businesses

Robbery suspect, FBI photo

The FBI's Milwaukee Division said Thursday it is seeking public help in identifying this suspect in five robberies and attempted robberies of southern Wisconsin businesses.

 FBI

The FBI's Milwaukee Division said Thursday it is seeking public help in identifying a suspect in five robberies and attempted robberies of southern Wisconsin businesses.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect in the crimes that happened from Sept. 26 through Dec. 5, FBI Special Agent Lindsay Schloemer said in a statement.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

The first four incidents involved Culver’s restaurants at 190 Tyranena Park Road in Lake Mills on Sept. 26, 2633 Milton Ave. in Janesville on Oct 6, 11150 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon on Oct. 10, and 2676 Cranston Road in Beloit on Oct. 26. The last was at the Best Buy, 2850 Deerfield Dr. in Janesville on Dec. 5, Schloemer said.

In each incident, the suspect was reported to be driving a red, four-door, Jeep Wrangler with no license plates. During each restaurant robbery, the suspect drove up to the restaurant’s drive-thru window and handed a note to the cashier demanding money and implying that he was armed with a weapon, Shloemer said.

People are also reading…

The suspect, who is pictured in the accompanying photo from the Best Buy robbery, is described as white man, about 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. He should be considered armed and dangerous, Schloemer said.

The FBI asks anyone with information to call the agency at 414-276-4684 or call 911.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate unanimously votes to ban TikTok from all government devices over security concerns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News