FedEx no-phone policy left many Indianapolis workers unable to call family after shooting

Because workers can't have their phones on them, family members and friends waited overnight in a packed Holiday Inn Express to find out if their loved ones were hurt or killed.

“Police wouldn’t be flooded with calls and family members also wouldn’t be flooded with calls and there would be more news, more details,” Lopez said.

Reflecting on the policy, Lopez said employees should be able to have their phones with them, even if they can't use them during work.

Olivia Thla Sui, another FedEx employee who worked Thursday night, said they have to leave their phones in the locker room, which caused a lot of confusion.

"We don't know when this stuff can happen and just like last night like it was just a random Thursday night and nobody expected for this to happen and for the people inside the building. It was hard to get in touch with family members saying they're okay and stuff," she said.

