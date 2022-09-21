Firefighters from four counties respond to fire in northern Racine County

A fully-involved fire at a pole barn west of Interstate 94 was reported Tuesday night.
Courtesy of Michelle Mccarthy
RAYMOND — Firefighters from four counties and the Wisconsin Air National Guard were called to respond to a large fire near Interstate 94 Tuesday night.
The fire was reported at 1041 27th St., west of the interstate and just south of Seven Mile Road and the Seven Mile Fair in the Village of Raymond. The blaze was reported to be a fully-involved fire of a 40 foot-by-50 foot pole barn.
A
MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) call was issued at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, with firefighters from four counties (Racine, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Kenosha) being called to respond. Also called to respond was the 128th Air Refueling Wing.
The fire was still visible from the interstate at 10:50 p.m., although the MABAS call was ended at 11:10 p.m.
In photos: Fire departments team up to control destructive garage fire
Stay back
A Caledonia firefighter keeps his distance as he sprays the remains of a Raymond barn with foam.
ADAM ROGAN,
And into the fire
Three Caledonia firefighters walk toward a garage fire that destroyed or damaged four vehicles.
ADAM ROGAN,
Thank goodness for oxygen tanks
Firefighters are surrounded by smoke in the remains of a garage in Raymond.
ADAM ROGAN,
Walking back
A firefighter carries her ax away from the remains of a garage fire Friday morning in Raymond.
ADAM ROGAN,
Last gasps
Firefighters douse the remaining flames after a fire destroyed a garage Friday.
ADAM ROGAN,
Making sure
Two Union Grove-Yorkville firefighters work on dousing a 2019 garage fire in the Town of Raymond, which is one of the neighboring communities where an "automatic aid agreement" assures adequate response to emergencies.
ADAM ROGAN,
Journal Times file photo
Job's done
A Union Grove-Yorkville firefighter is shown in a file photo from a garage fire in 2019, one of an estimated 150 fire calls annually to the virtually all-volunteer department.
ADAM ROGAN,
Journal Times file photo
Cleaning up
What had once been a garage in the Town of Raymond is doused in foam early Friday afternoon.
ADAM ROGAN,
Cooling off
The remnants of an SUV are sprayed with foam.
ADAM ROGAN,
Foaming
The final embers of a garage fire are foamed over by Caledonia firefighters.
ADAM ROGAN,
The final touches
Foam sprays back at firefighters.
ADAM ROGAN,
Keeping track
Scott Remer leans over a Velcro board, on which he tracks which firefighters are assigned which duties while fighting a garage fire Friday in the Town of Raymond.
ADAM ROGAN,
Communicating
Kansasville Fire Chief Scott Remer, left, speaks with a Caledonia firefighter at the scene of a large garage fire Friday morning on 60th Street in Raymond.
ADAM ROGAN,
Coordinating
Kansasville Fire Chief Scott Remer, in black, coordinates with firefighters from multiple departments after a MABAS call involved 13 agencies Friday in the Town of Raymond.
ADAM ROGAN,
We're here
About a dozen vehicles from six departments responded to a fire on 60th Street in Raymond Friday.
ADAM ROGAN,
Looking on
A firefighter looks on as backup as other fire personnel finish off a garage fire in the Town of Raymond Friday.
ADAM ROGAN,
Done for now
A firefighter walks away from the smoking remains of a garage in Raymond.
ADAM ROGAN,
