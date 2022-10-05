Former UW-Parkside student charged with sexual assault, strangulation of student

A warrant has been issued for a former University of Wisconsin-Parkside student who is now charged with sexual assault.

Maximus J. Kasallis, 20, of Downer's Grove, Ill., was charged late Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony second-degree sexual assault and felony strangulation and suffocation.

A $100,000 warrant for his arrest has been issued.

On April 1, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police Department officer made contact with a woman who wished to report a sexual assault that occurred in the early morning hours of March 31, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman reported that on March 30 around 10 p.m. she and a group of her friends went to a tavern in the 1500 block of Sheridan Road in Somers for a "girl's night out."

Later that night, members of the university's baseball team, which included Kasallis, reportedly visited the same tavern and Kasallis began speaking with the women.

Kasallis, who was 19 at the time of the alleged incident, reportedly expressed interest in the women inside the tavern and he was highly intoxicated.

Around bar close on March 31, Kasallis reportedly left in a vehicle with the woman and some of her friends.

The woman was dropped off at her university suite and Kasallis reportedly followed her into her building, according to the complaint. Once inside the elevator, Kasallis allegedly approached the woman to kiss her and the woman backed away and said no.

When she got off the elevator Kasallis reportedly followed her into her suite and into her room and attempted to coerce her into sex.

The woman repeatedly told Kasallis she did not want to have intercourse and began to fear for her safety, according to the complaint. Kasallis then allegedly attacked the woman and sexually assaulted her, causing her pain, according to the complaint.

The woman reported that she told her friends the next morning what had happened to her. She later had an examination conducted by a sexual assault nurse examiner.

According to the complaint, the woman suffered from bruising, soreness, a raspy voice and petechia at the top of her scalp, which is a result of tiny blood vessels bursting due to sustained pressure.

University of Wisconsin-Parkside officials said Kasallis is no longer a student and cannot comment on the case.

Resources for students

Confidential counselors and nurse practitioners are available at the university's Student Health and Counseling Center. They can be reached at 262-595-2366.

A sexual assault and misconduct report form is also available on the university's website.

Local nonprofit Women and Children's Horizons-Kenosha offers a 24/7 crisis hotline at 800-853-3503.

Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha has sexual assault nurse examiners available 24/7. A 24/7 hotline is available at 414-219-5555.