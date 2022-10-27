Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea

WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota.

On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.

As part of the sentence, Jones, currently of Waterloo, was barred from holding a fiduciary responsibility over charities or charitable gambling or similar activities.

Jones had operated the Tin Rust and Harmony gift shop in Harmony, Minn., in 2021 when she collected funds for a raffle that offered a John Deere UTV as a prize. But the vehicle was never donated or paid for, and the non-profit sponsor changed from a Minnesota arts center cancer charity that never approved the fundraiser to an Iowa veteran’s group whose nonprofit status was pending.

She pleaded to one count of theft by swindle in August 2022 as part of a deal that dismissed other Minnesota charges.

Jones still faces trial for 14 counts of theft and bad check charges in Minnesota in connection with $34,000 in checks issued by her store to pay for merchandise.

She is also awaiting trial in Iowa for misdemeanor theft for a bad check for $1,142 that was passed in Waukon in January 2022.

The Minnesota gift shop has since closed. Jones operated a second Tin Rust and Harmony store in downtown Waukon that was destroyed in a February 2022 fire.