From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting

RACINE — Isaiah Martinez-Phillips, 21, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, charged for the Aug. 3 shooting death of Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.

Sitting in the front row, side-by-side, was Miller’s brother, Joseph Hamilton, and Isaiah’s uncle, Michael Martinez, surrounded by loved ones from both families.

The two families have long been close and see themselves as one family. They supported each other through the funeral of Miller, and now through the court hearings for Martinez-Phillips.

“This was an accidental shooting ... Isaiah does not deserve to be treated like a criminal,” Hamilton told The Journal Times, defending the man accused of killing his brother.

Reportedly, Martinez-Phillips and Miller were playing with a firearm in a home on Yout Street when the gun went off, killing Miller.

For Hamilton, Martinez-Phillips was as much his little brother as Miller.

“Isaiah did not victimize us,” Hamilton said. “I want the judge to know that, and I want everybody involved in this case to know that ... Isaiah didn’t commit a crime to us. This was a legitimate accident.”

Hamilton and Martinez dismissed the gossip that Martinez-Phillips and Miller were “beefing” when the shooting occurred.

“No one knows the real truth,” Hamilton said. “The real truth is it was an honest accident.”

“Isaiah loved Romelle dearly,” he continued. “He had a special place in his heart for Romelle, and Romelle had a special place for Isaiah.”

Hamilton and Martinez described Martinez-Phillips as a person who genuinely cared about others, who looked out for their elderly neighbors, someone “who is a light in the community.”

Martinez described his nephew as “a great kid” who is “high-spirited with positive energy.”

“Isaiah has a beautiful heart,” Hamilton added.







Faith

There may be those who do not understand how Hamilton can find it in his heart to support Martinez-Phillips and his family after the shooting.

Hamilton credits the grace of God.

“God taught me love, honestly,” Hamilton said. “God was in the midst of this whole situation.”

Hamilton and Martinez-Phillips were roommates. When the accidental shooting occurred, Hamilton was in the home taking a shower. He heard the shot and came out to see his little brother dying on the floor, and Martinez-Phillips crying and “expressing his deep sorrow” to Miller for the shooting.

“I am grateful that God had a sense of grace over me,” he said of the moment and hours afterward.

However, no one should think it has been easy.

“It’s been heavy,” Hamilton said, adding he would not wish the pain and sorrow of losing a loved one on his worst enemy.

Martinez called Hamilton an example to the community, describing him as someone others come to for guidance.

In fact, the day after the shooting, Martinez was at Hamilton’s house helping to clean up. Knowing Martinez had lost his own place, Hamilton offered him a room, the room where his nephew lived before his arrest.

Hamilton has always been that way, Martinez said, thinking about other people.

“It blew me away,” Martinez said. “It takes a different type of person, a different type of man, to do that.”

Art While Joseph Hamilton has been relying on his faith to help him through, he has also poured his grief and sorrow into his music. The album he created in the wake of his brother’s death is called “Open Vents.” The art features his brother with two of his children. “It’s me venting and expressing myself,” he said. “I express through music and song.” Hamilton described himself as someone who is not good at dealing with his feelings other than through his music, where he can find peace and work toward closure.

Lessons

Martinez and Hamilton both described their faith as rooted in the virtues, including forgiveness.

“We don’t have to seek vengeance or retaliation,” Hamilton said. “You’re not going to gain anything seeking to destroy because that’s the only thing you’re doing, you’re destroying your community. If anything, we need to build up our community.”

“There’s young ones under us,” he said. “We have to pave the way and be an example for these young kids coming up behind us. That’s where I stand.”

The other lesson was the importance of respecting guns and not playing with them like toys.

Hamilton said young people probably play with guns more often than is realized because “a lot of things happen behind closed doors.”

The two men agreed that young people should be taught to have more respect for guns, because they’re not toys, and for the potential of a fatality when a gun is involved. Children should be taught to understand this from a young age, they added.

Police response

Although the shooting was reported as an accident, Hamilton said the Racine Police Department treated it as a crime and the people in the house as criminals.

He said officers cleared the house of the people present at the time, and prevented paramedics from responding until the house was cleared and searched.

Hamilton was removed from the house wearing only a towel.

His main concern at the time was his mom. He did not want her to learn on social media that her son had been shot.

“All I could think about was my mom,” he said. “That’s all I could worry about.”

Hamilton said he tried to get the police to give him his phone to call his mom. He was reportedly tackled to the ground and tased, leaving him nude in his front yard with crowds of people watching and some filming.

“They said I was disorderly, but I was not disorderly,” he said.

He felt the response by the RPD lacked compassion for the deceased person and the family.

Not only was he allegedly tackled and tased, but the house was torn apart during a search by the RPD. Hamilton wondered why that extensive, destructive, and time-consuming search was necessary for an accidental shooting.

“They could have shown up better,” he said. “Way better.”

“We didn’t call you and tell you there was a gun war over here,” Hamilton said. “Isaiah called 911 and specifically said there was an accident. He said, ‘I accidentally shot my brother.’”

“We needed help,” Hamilton said.

“They talk about equal justice, but we see it’s not,” Martinez said, pointing out historical differences in sentencing outcomes for people of color and white defendants.

Hamilton said the team that responded to his house on the night of the shooting did not leave him feeling protected and safe.

“I’m grateful they didn’t shoot me,” he said. “I’m grateful for that.”