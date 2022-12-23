Geneva police identify victim of fatal crash as Elkhorn woman

Police have identified the victim of a fatal automobile crash Dec 21.

Officials from the Town of Geneva Police Department said Barbara A. Fischer, 67, of Elkhorn died from injuries in the crash that occurred about 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 12 and Springfield Road.

Police said Fischer was struck by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl from Silver Lake.

Emergency crews received a report that a vehicle had rolled over several times, and other motorists were attempting to assist the occupant of the vehicle.

Representatives from the Town of Geneva Police Department, Walworth County Sheriff's Office and Elkhorn Area Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene.

When crews arrived, they attempted to remove the occupant from the vehicle.

According to police, Fischer's vehicle was traveling in the outside or right lane when a vehicle traveling in the inside or left lane lost control and struck her vehicle.

Police said the force of the impact sent Fischer's vehicle into the west ditch, where her vehicle rolled and came to a rest on the driver's side facing northwest.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office's Crash Investigation Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a traffic accident reconstruction, and the investigation is ongoing. Representatives from the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Officer also are involved with the investigation.

Nearly half of fatal car accidents in 2020 happened at night—understanding the factors at play Understanding why so many car accidents happen at night Fatal motor vehicle crashes Injury-only motor vehicle crashes Property damage-only motor vehicle crashes