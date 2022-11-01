Genoa City man steals car, leads police on chase, ends up floating in Lake Como

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from Oct. 25–Oct. 31. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Man steals car, leads police on chase, ends up in Lake Como

William E. Erickson, 26, of N1690 Daisy Drive, Genoa City, has been charged with two counts of taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and attempting to flee and elude an officer. Two stolen vehicles were reported from Bloomfield Tire & Auto on Oct. 14. Erickson led the police on a chase through the Village of Bloomfield, the City of Lake Geneva, and the Town of Linn until the high-speed pursuit ended when the stolen Mazda launched itself at an estimated 94 mph into Lake Como from the boat launch. The defendant exited the floating Mazda and was pulled from the water and taken into custody. During the interview process by an investigator, the defendant admitted to taking a blue Hyundai Elantra that was also missing.

Elderly Delavan man faces drug charges relating to a grow site near Spring Grove Cemetery

Thomas A. Christianson, 73, of 426 Phoenix Street, Delavan, has been charged with manufacturing tetrahydrocannabinols (THC)-PTAC, as a party to a crime, possession with intent to deliver THC-PTAC, possession with intent to manufacture THC-PTAC, maintaining a drug trafficking place-PTAC, possession of a controlled substance-PTAC, and possession of drug paraphernalia-PTAC. The City of Delavan police department received an anonymous call on Oct. 3 regarding a marijuana grow near Spring Grove Cemetery, within 1,000 feet of Robert H. Miller Park. Christianson was located near the grow site where he had garden snips and blue posted notes, matching what was in the large bags at the grow site. Several items of drug paraphernalia were found at the site that had 28 marijuana plants.

Elkhorn woman charged with cocaine possession

Christine Anne Baumeister, 33, of W2230 Hy 11., Elkhorn, has been charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine-second or subsequent offense-as a party to a crime, repeater. A traffic stop was conducted in the Town of Darien on Sept. 28, in which Baumeister was one of the passengers. During that stop, a marijuana vap pen was located in the front passenger seat as well as a heroin kit including needles, cutters, tourniquet, and Choreboy (commonly used to smoke crack cocaine). Later, on Oct. 13 at the Kwik Trip in Delavan, the defendant admitted to possessing drug paraphernalia. A glass-smoking pipe was found in her pants pocket. The driver, Jeremiah Morris, was searched and found to be in possession of a baggie of cocaine and a broken glass pipe with Choreboy inside.

Man violates bond while inebriated at Lake Geneva Kwik Trip

Kyle William Santiago, 22, of 253 Perry Lane, Lake Geneva, has been charged with one count of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. An officer from the Lake Geneva Police Department responded to the Kwik Trip in Lake Geneva on Oct. 15 for subjects refusing to leave the store. One of the men refusing to leave the store was Santiago, the defendant. He had bloodshot eyes, glassy eyes, slurred his speech, unsteady balance and smelled of alcohol. When asked if he had been drinking, the defendant responded with “perhaps I have, perhaps I haven’t.” He did admit, however, that he had a few hits of “legal marijuana” earlier in the night. Santiago was previously charged with making threats to law enforcement, a felony offense, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and resisting or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor, on May 23.

Darien woman violates bond five times in one day, charged with disorderly conduct

Kelly A. Nerge, 34, of N2446 Sheldon St., Darien, has been charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, one count of misdemeanor bail jumping, and disorderly conduct. An officer was called into the Town of Sharon Oct. 20 for a disorderly type situation. Nerge, the defendant, was heavily intoxicated and had been causing a disturbance. She was drinking in the garage with a teen she was related to. A child entered the garage and Nerge told them to leave. When the child didn’t immediately leave, Nerge grabbed him by the back of his neck and pushed him towards the house. Later on that night, after leaving the residence, Nerge, came back and broke into the home. After the homeowner told her the police were on their way, she attempted to leave again, but didn’t make it far because she hit a small tree across the street from the driveway.

Milwaukee man pulled over in Elkhorn with marijuana joint in his car

Glenn H. Hilliard, 43, 4979 North 53rd Street, Milwaukee, has been charged with possession of THC, second and subsequent offense. Hilliard was pulled over on Oct. 12 in Elkhorn for speeding. During his time speaking to the defendant, the officer smelled weed. Upon searching the vehicle, the officer found a sandwich baggie in the glove box containing a rolled joint of marijuana.

Walworth County Jail inmate punches another in the face

Anthony W. Dellach, 29, of 208 Madison St., Walworth, has been charged with battery by prisoners, repeater. On Oct. 24 at the Walworth County Jail in Elkhorn, Dellach was seen on video punching another inmate in the face.

Man charged after violent sexual assault in Lake Geneva

Regino Torres, of 6137 S Keating Drive, Chicago Ill., has been charged with false imprisonment-use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of strangulation and suffocation-use of a dangerous weapon and second-degree sexual assault. An officer spoke with an individual on Oct. 24 who claimed that a man, Torres, showed up at the person’s home around 2:55 a.m. intoxicated while wielding an open pocketknife. Torres pushed his way into the residence. He then put his hand around the neck of the homeowner and shoved her up against the wall. She tried to get away from Torres, but he proceeded to put his hands around her neck once again on her bed. Later, Torres sent several messages apologizing for hurting her and asking that she not get her in trouble.