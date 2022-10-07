Gov. Evers open to pardoning pot offenses, but makes no indication of blanket forgiveness like Biden has done

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is making no indications he plans to pardon all “simple marijuana” convictions in Wisconsin after President Joe Biden announced Thursday he would be pardoning all those federally convicted of “simple marijuana” possession.

Biden, in a tweet Thursday afternoon, said “I’m calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana offenses. Just as no one should be in federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either.”

While Biden’s announced pardon would clear the records of thousands of misdemeanor convictions, the majority of the country’s marijuana possession convictions are at the state level. No one is expected to get out of prison because of Biden’s pardons, but the Biden administration indicated that it hopes the pardons may remove barriers to jobs, housing and education.

Evers remains open to pardoning individuals with marijuana convictions — and has been doing that consistently since being elected — but he is not planning (at least publicly) to issue unsolicited pardons to all of those with marijuana possession convictions on their record.

When The Journal Times reached out to Evers’ office to ask if there were any plans to issue such widespread pardons, Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback replied in an email “The governor’s existing pardon eligibility criteria are available here” and included a link to the governor's online pardon information page (evers.wi.gov/Pages/pardon-information.aspx).

Since being elected in 2018, Evers has been a prolific pardoner. While Scott Walker pardoned zero people in his eight years as governor, Evers has pardoned more than 600 in his first term.

Cudaback did not reply to a follow-up question asking “There’s no plan in place right now or being considered for the governor to blanketly pardon all ‘simple marijuana’ offenses?”

Governors in states where marijuana has been legalized — such as Washington, Nevada, Illinois and Colorado — have pardoned thousands (or tens of thousands) of marijuana offenses.

Evers has repeatedly proposed legalizing marijuana for medicinal and recreational use in Wisconsin, but the Republican-led Legislature has not entertained the idea, although bipartisan support for legalization is growing.

Upcoming ballot measure On Nov. 8, City of Racine voters will get to weigh in for the second time in four years on if they want Wisconsin to legalize marijuana via non-binding referendum.

“Many governors have been issuing mass pardons for those with past cannabis convictions,” Paul Armentano, deputy director of NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), said in an email to a reporter. “Separately, nearly two dozen states have enacted laws facilitating the expungement of criminal marijuana records, leading to an estimated 2 million expungements in recent years.”

Semantics The language surrounding illegal marijuana possession varies from state to state, and sometimes city to city. Wisconsin does not have a crime titled “simple possession” for any drug. Rather, possession of marijuana is legally referred to as “possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinols),” which is a misdemeanor. If someone is accused of possessing marijuana after already having been convicted of it, second and subsequent offenses are considered felonies. “Tetrahydrocannabinol” is the psychoactive compound in marijuana/cannabis that creates the “high” feeling.

NORML, in a statement Thursday, said “Many of the efforts taken and proposed by the President today are long overdue. For nearly two years, NORML has called upon the Administration to fulfill the President’s campaign promise to provide relief to those stigmatized with a low-level cannabis conviction. We are pleased that today President Biden is following through on this pledge and that he is also encouraging governors to take similar steps to ensure that the tens of millions of Americans with state-level convictions for past marijuana crimes can finally move forward with their lives. Since 1965, nearly 29 million Americans have been arrested for marijuana-related violations — for activities that the majority of voters no longer believe ought to be a crime.”

Biden's pardon

The president's widespread pardons do not cover convictions for possession of other drugs, or for charges relating to producing or possessing marijuana with an intent to distribute. Biden is also not pardoning non-citizens who were in the U.S. without legal status at the time of their arrest.

The announcement marks Biden’s reckoning with the impact of 1994 crime legislation, which he supported, that increased arrest and incarceration rates for drug crimes, particularly for Black and Latino people.

The Department of Justice is working to devise a process for those covered by Biden’s pardon to receive a certificate of pardon, which they can show to potential employers and others as needed.