GREEN BAY (AP) — A woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Wisconsin attacked her attorney Tuesday during a court hearing, moments after a judge agreed to delay her trial.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was seated in a Brown County circuit court when her attorney, Quinn Jolly, asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review his client's competency to stand trial.

Moments after Judge Thomas Walsh reluctantly agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked Jolly and was wrestled to the courtroom floor by a deputy, WLUK-TV reported. The courtroom was then cleared before the hearing resumed.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022. Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at a home in Green Bay, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of him throughout the house and in a vehicle.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Following her courtroom outburst, the judge moved her competency hearing from Tuesday to March 6. The judge also proposed a May 15 trial date.

At the end of the hearing, Jolly told the court he would file a motion to withdraw from the case as Schabusiness' attorney but the judge did not immediately rule on that matter.

6 serial killers who left deep scars on Wisconsin Serial killer Ed Gein Serial killer Ed Gein Serial killer Ed Gein Serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin Serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin Serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer Serial killer David Spanbauer Serial killer David Spanbauer Serial killer Walter Ellis Serial killer Walter Ellis Serial killer Edward Edwards Serial killer Edward Edwards