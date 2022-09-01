Harry Wait has been criminally charged, online court records indicate

RACINE — Harry Wait, the Racine County man who admitted to requesting absentee ballots using the names of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason without permission to prove he could, now faces criminal charges, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has confirmed.

On Thursday, a criminal complaint was unveiled by the DOJ that includes two misdemeanor charges for election fraud and two felony charges for unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information.

When a reporter texted Wait about the news at 2:57 p.m. Thursday, after a court docket appeared online regarding Wait but before the DOJ issued a press release that included the criminal complaint, Wait replied that he was unaware that charges had been filed.

The criminal complaint released by the DOJ includes little new information than what was already known: That Wait requested absentee ballots online using the names and birthdates of several different people, including Vos and Mason. Wait said he had permission from others to request ballots under their names, but he did not have permission from Vos or Mason, drawing bipartisan rebuke.

Wait has been a core supporter of Adam Steen, the conservative challenger to Vos.

Several ballots addressed to registered voters who are not Wait, including Mason, were delivered to Wait's Town of Dover home. Another ballot delivered to Wait's home was addressed to state Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto.

The complaint states that, on Aug. 24, when Wait was interviewed by DOJ agents, he admitted to requesting the absentee ballots using Vos' and Mason's information on July 26 while at the Racine County Fair.

