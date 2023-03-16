An Illinois woman has been arrested in the Feb. 27 death of an elderly Benton woman, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The death was discovered after a deputy responded to a call reporting an unconscious person inside a residence on Carr Factory Road in Benton just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 27, Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement on March 4.

On Thursday, Gill said in a statement that the person who died was Lynne I. Montgomery, 83, and that the investigation into her death resulted in the arrest of Shannon C. Bussan, 30, of rural Elizabeth, Illinois.

Bussan was tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide and is currently being held in the Jo Daviess County Jail, pending extradition to Lafayette County.

Montgomery’s obituary lists Shannon Bussan as the spouse of Brandon Bussan, one of Montgomery’s seven grandchildren.

Bussan was taken into custody on March 15 at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in Galena, Illinois, with the cooperation of the two sheriff’s offices, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Gill said.