A Rockford, Illinois woman died when the vehicle she was riding in was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 43 in Walworth County on Thursday night, authorities reported.

At about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, the Walworth County 911 Communications Center received reports of a driver heading north at high speed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 43 at Highway 14 in the town of Darien, Walworth County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Tom Hausner said in a statement.

Delavan police located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver ignored the audible and visual signals to stop and continued northbound in the southbound lanes, Hausner said.

The wrong-way vehicle struck a southbound vehicle head-on near the Highway F bridge in the town of Delavan. The wrong-way vehicle caught fire and the driver and sole occupant was removed from it by a State Trooper. The driver, Eric R. Peters, 32, of Colgate, was taken to a hospital trauma center with critical injuries, Hausner said.

Two people were in the vehicle struck by Peters’ vehicle. The driver, Curtis R. Washington, 44, of Rockford, suffered minor injuries, while the passenger, Kimberly Ann Fannan, 27, of Rockford, was taken to a hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries, Hausner said.

Walworth County authorities are working with the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office regarding potential criminal charges to be filed against Peters, Hausner said.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the town and city of Delavan police, the Wisconsin State Patrol, town and city of Delavan fire departments, Elkhorn Fire Department, Walworth County Medical Examiner, Mercy Hospital MD1, and Flight for Life.