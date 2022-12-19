 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured when squad struck on I-94, authorities say

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured when their squad was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 94 on Sunday morning, authorities reported.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. Sunday on I-94 near Highway F as the deputy was in their parked squad providing scene security for a tow truck operator who was removing a semi-tractor trailer that was in the median, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement.

A vehicle that was traveling east struck the squad, and both the deputy and the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle that hit the squad were taken for medical treatment, Milbrath said.

No names or other details were released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash, Milbrath said.

