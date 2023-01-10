Jury selected in Mark Jensen homicide re-trial in Kenosha

Jensen was convicted on evidence that included a letter Julie Jensen wrote before her death and gave to a neighbor. In it, she wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect,” among other things.

The letter was revealed after her death. The so-called “letter from the grave” will not be allowed into evidence during this trial.

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is back as a special prosecutor before Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Jensen has maintained his innocence for decades. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death. In court Tuesday, Jensen wore a black suit. His parents were not in court Tuesday.

Expensive trial

This trial is expected to cost Kenosha County some $70,000, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The Jensen case, when it was tried in 2008, was the longest criminal trial in the history of Wisconsin.

Because the case is more than two decades old, the county will have to pay bring back many of the same people who previously testified, or in the case of expert witnesses, find new ones since the previous experts have retired. The same is true of the law enforcement who were also part of the original case, according to District Attorney Michael Graveley.