Jury selection underway for high-profile Mark Jensen trial in Kenosha County

Jury selection got underway Monday in the new homicide trial of the man accused of killing his wife at their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998.

Mark D. Jensen, who was convicted almost a decade later in February 2008 of the murder of his wife Julie Jensen, is standing trial again in Kenosha County Circuit Court after years of court battles.

Jensen, 63, is again charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and he remains in custody on a $1.2 million bond.

The new trial, before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, is expected to last about five weeks. Opening statements are expected Wednesday.

A 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling helped pave the way for this new trial. The nation’s highest court declined to hear the case after an appeal of a Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling that Jensen should receive a new trial without a letter used as evidence in the first trial.

Mark Jensen was convicted on evidence that included a letter Julie Jensen wrote before her death and gave to a neighbor. In it, she wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect.”

The letter was revealed after her death. The so-called “letter from the grave” will not be allowed into evidence during this trial.

On Monday morning, eight groups of 10 prospective jurors entered Milisauskas' court and answered questions from the prosecution and defense about their familiarity with the case and whether they could serve impartially. Milisauskas told the jury some basic information about the case and that Jensen has pleaded not guilty.

The pool of jurors will likely be whittled down to 16 with 12 jurors and four alternates.

At least one person from every group of 10 prospective jurors told the court they were familiar with the case, had read news reports about it or could not be impartial.

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, returned as a special prosecutor before Milisauskas, now the third Circuit Court judge to preside over the case.

Jambois asked jurors if they could make decisions "exclusively based on evidence that is presented here in the court room."

Defense attorney Bridget Krause asked whether potential jurors could "push aside" what the may have recently read or heard about the case in the media.

Media outlets from across the nation are in Kenosha to cover this trial.

Mark Jensen has maintained his innocence for decades. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen, 40, was depressed and killed herself after framing her husband for her death. In court Monday Jensen wore a grey suit and smiled from time to time at his parents seated behind him in the gallery.

Prosecutors argued Mark Jensen killed his wife with by poisoning her with antifreeze and smothering her in order to be with a mistress, and that he searched the internet for ways to make her death look like a suicide.

Mark Jensen was previously sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Mark Jensen was sentenced in 2008 after a jury convicted him. A series of appeals followed and in 2013 a federal court overturned his conviction and ordered that he be retried or released from prison. A federal judge ruled Julie Jensen’s letter was harmful to Mark Jensen’s defense.

When a second prosecution began in 2017, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman ruled the letter should be admitted and Kerkman reinstated Jensen’s conviction without a second trial.

However, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in March 2021 that Jensen must receive a new trial and that the letter and incriminating statements his wife made cannot be used by prosecutors. What followed were appeals that ended when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

Prior decisions from courts ruled the so-called “letter from the grave” violated Mark Jensen’s Sixth Amendment right to confront witnesses against him.

