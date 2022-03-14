Jussie Smollett’s lawyers argue for actor’s release pending appeal

Jussie Smollett’s attorneys want a state appellate court to release the actor from jail while his appeal is pending, according to recent court filings arguing that Smollett’s time in custody could put his mental and physical health at risk.
Smollett’s family, meanwhile, is echoing the actor’s extraordinary statement after sentencing, saying he is strong and has no desire to hurt himself.
The Cook County sheriff’s office, which operates the jail, has said detainee safety is a top priority. At his attorneys’ request Smollett has been placed in protective custody, with cameras in his cell and an officer with a body-worn camera outside his door at all times. Smollett will have no contact with other detainees, but can have time outside his cell to make phone calls and watch TV, the office has said.
While Smollett was sentenced last week to 150 days in jail, he is eligible for good behavior credit that would cut that time in half, putting his anticipated release date in late May.
Records show Smollett is being held at Cermak Health Services, the jail’s on-site medical facility. In a video posted to Smollett’s Instagram, his brother Jocqui stated that Smollett is in a “psych ward” with a note in his cell saying he is at risk of self-harm.
A spokesperson for Cook County Health, which operates Cermak, declined to comment, saying they could not release someone’s medical information without that person’s signed consent.
“He is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that ultimately has been put up against him,” Jocqui Smollett said in the video.
Smollett’s team on Monday morning released audio of a menacing phone call received by one of Smollett’s siblings, which uses racist and homophobic terms and threatens harm to Smollett in jail.
Flanked by family members and supporters, Jocqui Smollett speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after his brother, former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, was sentenced Thursday.
ASHLEE REZIN, CHICAGO SUN TIMES-VIA AP
Smollett’s attorneys want him released from jail while they argue to a higher court that his conviction should be thrown out. Among other arguments, they said in a filing Friday, Smollett’s second prosecution violated his double-jeopardy rights.
Smollett was convicted of low-level felonies in December when a jury found that he had lied to police about being the victim of a hate crime attack. Prosecutors argued at sentencing that he denigrated real victims of hate crimes when he staged a phony assault on himself involving racial slurs, homophobic epithets and a noose.
Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of probation, with the first 150 days to be served in Cook County Jail. In addition, he must pay a $25,000 fine as well as $120,106 — the amount of restitution the city sought to pay for its overtime costs investigating the case, minus the $10,000 Smollett forfeited to the city when his first case was dropped.
Smollett declined to speak before sentencing, but after Linn handed down his decision, Smollett surprised the whole courtroom by standing up to proclaim his innocence.
“If I did this, then it means I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years, and the fears of the LGBT community,” he said. “Your honor, I respect you, and I respect the jury, but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal, and if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself.”
Actor Jussie Smollett speaks to Judge James Linn after his sentence is read at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday in Chicago.
BRIAN CASSELLA, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP
In response to Smollett’s comments and his attorney’s prior remarks about COVID-19 at the jail, a sheriff’s office statement Thursday evening noted that “like all individuals ordered into custody at the jail, Mr. Smollett will be given a comprehensive medical, mental health and security assessment and will be placed in appropriate housing.”
Smollett will be tested for COVID-19 upon intake, which is the jail’s protocol, the statement noted. As of Thursday there were 12 jail detainees who were positive for COVID at the jail, all of whom were identified during the intake process, the statement read.
Actor Jussie Smollett, background right, walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett looks back at his mother as they arrive with other family members Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Family members of actor Jussie Smollett depart the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, during jury selection in Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives to the Leighton Criminal Court Building for jury selection in his trial on Nov. 29, 2021. Smollett is accused of faking an attack on himself in Chicago 3 years ago.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett's brother Jojo, left, reads a prepared statement to reporters upon arrival Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his brother's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Janet, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of his trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Abimbola Osundairo, walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom after a lunch break in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, left, arrives with his mother Janet, center, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of his trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett's defense attorney Nenye Uche heads back to the courtroom Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse during a lunch break on day three of his client's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Abimbola Osundairo, walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom after a lunch break in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives in a stiff wind Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet and unidentified siblings at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of actor Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of actor Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, prepares Pastor Damon Mack to address reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, looks at attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, right, and her client, prosecution witness Abimbola Osundairo, as they walk by Opera soprano Lauren Michelle talking to reporters on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the Leighton Criminal Courthouse lobby in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, right, introduces Opera soprano Lauren Michelle to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to speak on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Activist Bella BAHHS addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, walks Opera soprano Lauren Michelle to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to speak on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Activist Bella BAHHS addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pastor Damon Mack addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett, left, is questioned by his defense attorney Nenye Uche, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day five of his trial in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett takes the stand in his own defense Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day five of his trial in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb, center, arrives with members of his legal team at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives with his mother Janet, center, and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother Janet, center, and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this courtroom sketch, special prosecutor Dan Webb, left, cross examines actor Jussie Smollett as Cook County Judge James Linn and members of Webb's team listen Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this courtroom sketch, special prosecutor Dan Webb, left, cross examines actor Jussie Smollett Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet and an unidentified brother left, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother, Janet, after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to the jury in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, second from right, departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother, Janet, center, and unidentified siblings after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to the jury in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury reached a verdict in his trial.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, along with his mother Janet, second from left, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury reached a verdict in his trial.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, along with his mother Janet, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury reached a verdict in his trial. Smollett was convicted Thursday on five of six charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after the jury notified Cook County Judge James Linn that they have reached a verdict in Smollett's trial.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after the jury notified Cook County Judge James Linn that they have reached a verdict in actor Jussie Smollett's trial.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
