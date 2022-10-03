Kenosha man dies after single-car crash in central Racine County

YORKVILLE — A Kenosha man died in a single-car crash near Union Grove Sunday night, and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Monday afternoon.

A 35-year-old woman from Union Grove who was in the vehicle was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, the RCSO said.

The identity of the man was not released, other than to say he was a 37-year-old white male from Kenosha.

According to the preliminary investigation:

The vehicle, a red 2013 Cadillac SUV, was westbound on Durand Avenue (Highway 11) at around 10 p.m. The vehicle "veered across the centerline" then entered the ditch on the south side of the highway. After going off the road, the SUV "rolled several times" and the man was thrown from the SUV. Airbags on both sides of the car were deployed. Deputies were dispatched to the 17500 block of Durand Avenue in the Village of Yorkville, approximately half-a-mile east of the Village of Union Grove's eastern border, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Sunday when a caller reported seeing the SUV upside down in the ditch. "Open intoxicants were located within the vehicle," Lt. Michael Luell, RCSO public information officer, said in an email.

The female said the man was driving when the crash occurred, according to Luell.