Kenosha pastor charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting teen

The pastor of Agape Love Christian Ministries Inc. 5900 7th Ave., has been charged with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child and two counts of attempted fourth-degree sexual assault after a 16-year-old told their teacher of inappropriate touching.

Monroe Mitchell III, 60, was taken into custody last week at his residence, with his bond set at $15,000. A cash bond was posted on Monday, Sept. 19, according to court records.

The first count is a Class C felony, and can come with a fine of up to $100,000, a prison sentence of up to 40 years, or both. The two following counts are Class A misdemeanors, and each can come with a fine of up to $5,000, a prison sentence of up to four and a half months, or both.

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, a Kenosha Police Department Student Resource Officer was assigned to investigate a report of sexual assault. A teen had approached their teacher to talk, detailing several incidents spanning more than a year in which Mitchell allegedly sexually assaulted them at two separate locations both within the City of Kenosha. Mitchell allegedly told the child to keep the incidents between them.

The teen said they told another adult about the situation, who contacted the Department of Child Protective Services. However, despite reportedly getting involved, the teen reportedly said the DCPS “didn’t do anything," the complaint states.

The original report to the DCFS was in mid-June 2021, according to the complaint. Additional sexual assault incidents allegedly occurred within the past month.

According to the complaint, the teen's younger sibling was also interviewed, and said their older sibling had told them several weeks ago about the inappropriate touching, as well as the instruction to not talk with others about the alleged incidents.

According to the complaint, Mitchell agreed to answer questions after being taken into custody and read his Miranda rights. He reportedly denied touching the child inappropriately, claiming they were upset and acting out.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23.