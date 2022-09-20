Kenosha pastor charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting teen

The pastor of Agape Love Christian Ministries Inc. 5900 7th Ave., has been charged with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child and two counts of attempted fourth-degree sexual assault after a 16-year-old told their teacher of inappropriate touching.
Monroe Mitchell III, 60, was taken into custody last week at his residence, with his bond set at $15,000. A cash bond was posted on Monday, Sept. 19, according to court records.
The first count is a Class C felony, and can come with a fine of up to $100,000, a prison sentence of up to 40 years, or both. The two following counts are Class A misdemeanors, and each can come with a fine of up to $5,000, a prison sentence of up to four and a half months, or both.
According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, a Kenosha Police Department Student Resource Officer was assigned to investigate a report of sexual assault. A teen had approached their teacher to talk, detailing several incidents spanning more than a year in which Mitchell allegedly sexually assaulted them at two separate locations both within the City of Kenosha. Mitchell allegedly told the child to keep the incidents between them.
The teen said they told another adult about the situation, who contacted the Department of Child Protective Services. However, despite reportedly getting involved, the teen reportedly said the DCPS “didn’t do anything," the complaint states.
The original report to the DCFS was in mid-June 2021, according to the complaint. Additional sexual assault incidents allegedly occurred within the past month.
According to the complaint, the teen's younger sibling was also interviewed, and said their older sibling had told them several weeks ago about the inappropriate touching, as well as the instruction to not talk with others about the alleged incidents.
According to the complaint, Mitchell agreed to answer questions after being taken into custody and read his Miranda rights. He reportedly denied touching the child inappropriately, claiming they were upset and acting out.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of
densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers
moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.
Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was
on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.
Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be
close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.
In order to determine where people stay put,
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates. You may also like: Wisconsin is the #3 state with the fewest rural hospital closures since 2005
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Eau Claire County
- Population: 104,132
- Born in Wisconsin: 72,810 (69.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 27,148 (26.1% of population)
--- Midwest (17.4%), Northeast (1.7%), South (3.1%), West (3.8%)
- Born in another country: 3,786 (3.64% of population)
--- Africa (0.13%) , Asia (2.22%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.68%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.22%)
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Rock County
- Population: 162,532
- Born in Wisconsin: 114,335 (70.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 40,042 (24.6% of population)
--- Midwest (16.1%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.1%), West (2.9%)
- Born in another country: 7,382 (4.54% of population)
--- Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.76%), Europe (0.54%), Latin America (3.10%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.01%)
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Ashland County
- Population: 15,524
- Born in Wisconsin: 10,951 (70.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,323 (27.8% of population)
--- Midwest (18.9%), Northeast (1.1%), South (2.4%), West (5.5%)
- Born in another country: 187 (1.20% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.53%), Latin America (0.15%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#47. La Crosse County
- Population: 118,168
- Born in Wisconsin: 83,524 (70.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 30,259 (25.6% of population)
--- Midwest (17.6%), Northeast (1.5%), South (3.0%), West (3.5%)
- Born in another country: 3,612 (3.06% of population)
--- Africa (0.18%) , Asia (2.18%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (0.27%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Ozaukee County
- Population: 89,179
- Born in Wisconsin: 63,882 (71.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 19,883 (22.3% of population)
--- Midwest (12.9%), Northeast (3.5%), South (3.6%), West (2.3%)
- Born in another country: 4,746 (5.32% of population)
--- Africa (0.18%) , Asia (1.67%), Europe (2.28%), Latin America (0.92%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.06%)
James Meyer // Shutterstock
#45. Racine County
- Population: 195,859
- Born in Wisconsin: 141,314 (72.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 42,568 (21.7% of population)
--- Midwest (12.7%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.7%), West (2.9%)
- Born in another country: 9,579 (4.89% of population)
--- Africa (0.14%) , Asia (0.96%), Europe (0.87%), Latin America (2.78%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.01%)
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Lafayette County
- Population: 16,682
- Born in Wisconsin: 12,154 (72.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,053 (24.3% of population)
--- Midwest (17.5%), Northeast (3.5%), South (1.7%), West (1.6%)
- Born in another country: 399 (2.39% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.34%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (1.74%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Barron County
- Population: 45,182
- Born in Wisconsin: 33,187 (73.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 10,665 (23.6% of population)
--- Midwest (17.5%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.5%), West (2.6%)
- Born in another country: 1,100 (2.43% of population)
--- Africa (0.67%) , Asia (0.50%), Europe (0.41%), Latin America (0.79%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.01%)
Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Juneau County
- Population: 26,603
- Born in Wisconsin: 19,563 (73.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 6,238 (23.4% of population)
--- Midwest (15.5%), Northeast (1.4%), South (3.8%), West (2.8%)
- Born in another country: 628 (2.36% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.50%), Europe (1.36%), Latin America (0.45%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.02%)
Nathanthiel // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Rusk County
- Population: 14,074
- Born in Wisconsin: 10,437 (74.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,412 (24.2% of population)
--- Midwest (17.1%), Northeast (1.5%), South (2.6%), West (3.0%)
- Born in another country: 173 (1.23% of population)
--- Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.15%), Europe (0.42%), Latin America (0.45%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.01%)
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Oneida County
- Population: 35,480
- Born in Wisconsin: 26,346 (74.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 8,511 (24.0% of population)
--- Midwest (18.0%), Northeast (1.4%), South (2.1%), West (2.5%)
- Born in another country: 441 (1.24% of population)
--- Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (0.12%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.00%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Waukesha County
- Population: 402,637
- Born in Wisconsin: 301,910 (75.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 76,175 (18.9% of population)
--- Midwest (11.7%), Northeast (2.2%), South (2.7%), West (2.4%)
- Born in another country: 21,379 (5.31% of population)
--- Africa (0.10%) , Asia (2.56%), Europe (1.30%), Latin America (1.19%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.04%)
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Brown County
- Population: 262,559
- Born in Wisconsin: 197,342 (75.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 47,190 (18.0% of population)
--- Midwest (10.8%), Northeast (1.5%), South (2.8%), West (2.9%)
- Born in another country: 15,342 (5.84% of population)
--- Africa (0.28%) , Asia (1.78%), Europe (0.46%), Latin America (3.19%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.03%)
Chris Rand//Wikicommons
#37. Marquette County
- Population: 15,380
- Born in Wisconsin: 11,586 (75.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,479 (22.6% of population)
--- Midwest (16.2%), Northeast (1.1%), South (2.8%), West (2.5%)
- Born in another country: 272 (1.77% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.84%), Latin America (0.52%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Monroe County
- Population: 46,155
- Born in Wisconsin: 34,804 (75.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 9,742 (21.1% of population)
--- Midwest (12.1%), Northeast (1.7%), South (4.4%), West (2.9%)
- Born in another country: 1,160 (2.51% of population)
--- Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.56%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (1.29%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.03%)
Wineinger // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Price County
- Population: 13,351
- Born in Wisconsin: 10,069 (75.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,971 (22.3% of population)
--- Midwest (16.0%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.6%), West (2.6%)
- Born in another country: 250 (1.87% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.38%), Europe (0.42%), Latin America (0.12%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.86%)
Billertl // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Green County
- Population: 36,790
- Born in Wisconsin: 27,836 (75.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 7,999 (21.7% of population)
--- Midwest (16.2%), Northeast (0.9%), South (2.2%), West (2.4%)
- Born in another country: 822 (2.23% of population)
--- Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.59%), Latin America (1.19%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.01%)
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Sauk County
- Population: 64,152
- Born in Wisconsin: 48,749 (76.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 12,856 (20.0% of population)
--- Midwest (14.1%), Northeast (1.2%), South (2.6%), West (2.1%)
- Born in another country: 2,068 (3.22% of population)
--- Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (1.09%), Latin America (1.63%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)
bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Jefferson County
- Population: 84,837
- Born in Wisconsin: 64,655 (76.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 17,000 (20.0% of population)
--- Midwest (12.6%), Northeast (1.3%), South (3.1%), West (3.0%)
- Born in another country: 2,705 (3.19% of population)
--- Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.47%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (2.21%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.01%)
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Crawford County
- Population: 16,155
- Born in Wisconsin: 12,352 (76.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,469 (21.5% of population)
--- Midwest (17.4%), Northeast (1.3%), South (1.3%), West (1.4%)
- Born in another country: 252 (1.56% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.38%), Europe (0.75%), Latin America (0.37%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Portage County
- Population: 70,822
- Born in Wisconsin: 54,455 (76.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 13,214 (18.7% of population)
--- Midwest (11.7%), Northeast (1.3%), South (3.0%), West (2.7%)
- Born in another country: 2,813 (3.97% of population)
--- Africa (0.09%) , Asia (2.22%), Europe (0.71%), Latin America (0.75%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.03%)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Sheboygan County
- Population: 115,152
- Born in Wisconsin: 89,206 (77.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 18,594 (16.1% of population)
--- Midwest (9.5%), Northeast (1.2%), South (2.9%), West (2.5%)
- Born in another country: 6,769 (5.88% of population)
--- Africa (0.25%) , Asia (2.81%), Europe (1.08%), Latin America (1.57%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.04%)
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr
#28. Trempealeau County
- Population: 29,525
- Born in Wisconsin: 22,884 (77.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 5,345 (18.1% of population)
--- Midwest (13.3%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.0%), West (1.9%)
- Born in another country: 1,186 (4.02% of population)
--- Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.30%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (3.25%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Columbia County
- Population: 57,331
- Born in Wisconsin: 44,474 (77.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 11,091 (19.3% of population)
--- Midwest (12.4%), Northeast (1.6%), South (3.0%), West (2.4%)
- Born in another country: 1,478 (2.58% of population)
--- Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.54%), Europe (0.68%), Latin America (1.13%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.03%)
Downspec // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Winnebago County
- Population: 170,924
- Born in Wisconsin: 132,809 (77.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 30,741 (18.0% of population)
--- Midwest (10.4%), Northeast (1.7%), South (3.1%), West (2.8%)
- Born in another country: 6,032 (3.53% of population)
--- Africa (0.07%) , Asia (1.77%), Europe (0.56%), Latin America (0.98%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.05%)
Creative Commons
#25. Clark County
- Population: 34,668
- Born in Wisconsin: 26,976 (77.8% of population)
- Born in a different state: 6,611 (19.1% of population)
--- Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (5.0%), South (1.8%), West (1.9%)
- Born in another country: 854 (2.46% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (1.91%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.01%)
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Green Lake County
- Population: 18,807
- Born in Wisconsin: 14,664 (78.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,650 (19.4% of population)
--- Midwest (13.3%), Northeast (1.2%), South (2.9%), West (1.9%)
- Born in another country: 374 (1.99% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.63%), Latin America (1.10%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Jackson County
- Population: 20,556
- Born in Wisconsin: 16,070 (78.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,007 (19.5% of population)
--- Midwest (13.1%), Northeast (1.4%), South (2.3%), West (2.7%)
- Born in another country: 398 (1.94% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (1.22%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.03%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Vernon County
- Population: 30,759
- Born in Wisconsin: 24,156 (78.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 5,996 (19.5% of population)
--- Midwest (14.2%), Northeast (1.7%), South (1.3%), West (2.3%)
- Born in another country: 411 (1.34% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.53%), Latin America (0.31%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.03%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Waushara County
- Population: 24,256
- Born in Wisconsin: 19,066 (78.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,462 (18.4% of population)
--- Midwest (11.7%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.5%), West (2.1%)
- Born in another country: 596 (2.46% of population)
--- Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.30%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (1.58%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.03%)
I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Marathon County
- Population: 135,485
- Born in Wisconsin: 107,100 (79.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 22,635 (16.7% of population)
--- Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (1.6%), South (2.5%), West (2.3%)
- Born in another country: 5,136 (3.79% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (2.27%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (1.04%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.00%)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Chippewa County
- Population: 64,175
- Born in Wisconsin: 50,801 (79.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 12,113 (18.9% of population)
--- Midwest (12.1%), Northeast (1.5%), South (2.9%), West (2.5%)
- Born in another country: 969 (1.51% of population)
--- Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.74%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.38%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Lincoln County
- Population: 27,687
- Born in Wisconsin: 21,994 (79.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 5,357 (19.3% of population)
--- Midwest (12.8%), Northeast (1.7%), South (2.7%), West (2.1%)
- Born in another country: 260 (0.94% of population)
--- Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (0.23%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Outagamie County
- Population: 186,829
- Born in Wisconsin: 148,631 (79.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 30,584 (16.4% of population)
--- Midwest (9.6%), Northeast (1.5%), South (2.6%), West (2.8%)
- Born in another country: 6,841 (3.66% of population)
--- Africa (0.14%) , Asia (1.82%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (1.16%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.01%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Richland County
- Population: 17,408
- Born in Wisconsin: 13,943 (80.1% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,036 (17.4% of population)
--- Midwest (11.9%), Northeast (1.5%), South (1.9%), West (2.1%)
- Born in another country: 382 (2.19% of population)
--- Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.70%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (1.07%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Iowa County
- Population: 23,632
- Born in Wisconsin: 19,028 (80.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,111 (17.4% of population)
--- Midwest (11.1%), Northeast (1.7%), South (3.0%), West (1.6%)
- Born in another country: 379 (1.60% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.62%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (0.41%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.08%)
Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Wood County
- Population: 72,892
- Born in Wisconsin: 59,609 (81.8% of population)
- Born in a different state: 11,311 (15.5% of population)
--- Midwest (10.4%), Northeast (0.8%), South (2.1%), West (2.2%)
- Born in another country: 1,726 (2.37% of population)
--- Africa (0.22%) , Asia (1.06%), Europe (0.41%), Latin America (0.56%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.00%)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Taylor County
- Population: 20,320
- Born in Wisconsin: 16,676 (82.1% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,252 (16.0% of population)
--- Midwest (11.1%), Northeast (1.2%), South (1.5%), West (2.2%)
- Born in another country: 303 (1.49% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.25%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (0.89%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Washington County
- Population: 135,529
- Born in Wisconsin: 111,541 (82.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 19,942 (14.7% of population)
--- Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (1.2%), South (2.3%), West (1.8%)
- Born in another country: 3,389 (2.50% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (1.17%), Europe (0.64%), Latin America (0.59%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.01%)
Mjrichter // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dodge County
- Population: 87,569
- Born in Wisconsin: 72,286 (82.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 12,970 (14.8% of population)
--- Midwest (9.0%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.5%), West (2.2%)
- Born in another country: 1,844 (2.11% of population)
--- Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.51%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (1.09%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)
Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Fond du Lac County
- Population: 102,654
- Born in Wisconsin: 84,950 (82.8% of population)
- Born in a different state: 14,050 (13.7% of population)
--- Midwest (8.1%), Northeast (1.0%), South (1.9%), West (2.7%)
- Born in another country: 3,341 (3.25% of population)
--- Africa (0.13%) , Asia (1.02%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (1.67%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.00%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Manitowoc County
- Population: 78,977
- Born in Wisconsin: 65,376 (82.8% of population)
- Born in a different state: 10,941 (13.9% of population)
--- Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (1.3%), South (2.5%), West (2.3%)
- Born in another country: 2,263 (2.87% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (1.17%), Europe (0.44%), Latin America (1.22%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.02%)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Waupaca County
- Population: 50,997
- Born in Wisconsin: 42,500 (83.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 7,320 (14.4% of population)
--- Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.4%), West (2.1%)
- Born in another country: 1,026 (2.01% of population)
--- Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.23%), Europe (0.47%), Latin America (1.09%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)
self // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Calumet County
- Population: 50,005
- Born in Wisconsin: 41,790 (83.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 6,627 (13.3% of population)
--- Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (0.9%), South (2.6%), West (1.8%)
- Born in another country: 1,321 (2.64% of population)
--- Africa (0.03%) , Asia (1.12%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (1.20%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.03%)
self // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Kewaunee County
- Population: 20,398
- Born in Wisconsin: 17,200 (84.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,646 (13.0% of population)
--- Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (0.8%), South (1.8%), West (1.6%)
- Born in another country: 481 (2.36% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.42%), Latin America (1.44%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.03%)
Chris Rand // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Langlade County
- Population: 19,167
- Born in Wisconsin: 16,216 (84.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,505 (13.1% of population)
--- Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (1.0%), South (1.4%), West (3.0%)
- Born in another country: 298 (1.55% of population)
--- Africa (0.14%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.65%), Latin America (0.52%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Forest County
- Population: 9,003
- Born in Wisconsin: 7,653 (85.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,255 (13.9% of population)
--- Midwest (9.7%), Northeast (0.5%), South (2.0%), West (1.7%)
- Born in another country: 74 (0.82% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.40%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (0.13%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Shawano County
- Population: 40,813
- Born in Wisconsin: 35,368 (86.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,756 (11.7% of population)
--- Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (0.9%), South (1.8%), West (1.9%)
- Born in another country: 513 (1.26% of population)
--- Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.25%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (0.54%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Oconto County
- Population: 37,870
- Born in Wisconsin: 33,019 (87.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,334 (11.4% of population)
--- Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (0.7%), South (1.6%), West (1.7%)
- Born in another country: 349 (0.92% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.21%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (0.37%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Menominee County
- Population: 4,566
- Born in Wisconsin: 4,233 (92.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 321 (7.0% of population)
--- Midwest (4.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (1.2%), West (1.1%)
- Born in another country: 10 (0.22% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.18%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.04%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
