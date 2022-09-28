 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Police identify victims, including Racine man, from Sept. 18 double homicide outside Las Margaritas

The Kenosha Police Department officially confirmed the identities of the two deceased victims of the Las Margaritas shooting on Sept. 18 as 33-year-old Kenosha resident Houston R. Oliver and 35-year-old Racine resident James J. Alexander-Hood.

The identities of the two additional gunshot victims who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries have not been released. They have since been released from area hospitals, police said in a release issued Wednesday. 

No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, and the investigation remains “very active” according to the release. Police urge anyone with information to cooperate and speak with investigators by calling the Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.

