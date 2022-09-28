Kenosha Police identify victims, including Racine man, from Sept. 18 double homicide outside Las Margaritas

The Kenosha Police Department officially confirmed the identities of the two deceased victims of the Las Margaritas shooting on Sept. 18 as 33-year-old Kenosha resident Houston R. Oliver and 35-year-old Racine resident James J. Alexander-Hood.
The identities of the two additional gunshot victims who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries have not been released. They have since been released from area hospitals, police said in a release issued Wednesday.
No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, and the investigation remains “very active” according to the release. Police urge anyone with information to cooperate and speak with investigators by calling the Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Sept. 24-26
Elbert Lenell Clayborn Jr.
Elbert Lenell Clayborn Jr., 55, of Kenosha, faces charges of disorderly conduct, and substantial battery (intend bodily harm).
Douglas Darryl Froio
Douglas Darryl Froio, 56, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine), possession of methamphetamine, and bail jumping.
Kelly Todd Hagerman
Kelly Todd Hagerman, 50, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Louis Darnell Haugerud
Louis Darnell Haugerud, 36, of Twin Lakes, faces charges of possession of marijuana (2nd+), disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Herman D. Hearton Jr.
Herman D. Hearton Jr., 41, of Salem, faces charges of battery, disorderly conduct, and strangulation and suffocation.
James Joseph Johnson Jr.
James Joseph Johnson Jr., 52, of Kenosha, faces charges of false imprisonment, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Laura Marie Parreant
Laura Marie Parreant, 36, of Kenosha, faces charges of child abuse (intentionally cause great bodily harm), resisting or obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.
Vyridiana Perez
Vyridiana Perez, 25, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker/prosecutor, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, cause injury while operating under the influence (1st offense), and causing bodily harm by reckless driving.
Terral Lovan Randle
Terral Lovan Randle, 44, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Alex Steven Wilson
Alex Steven Wilson, 55, of Waukegan, Illinois, faces charges of possession of marijuana (2nd+).
Matthew Xavier Winters
Matthew Xavier Winters, 28, of Kenosha, faces charges of disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, battery, and possession of methamphetamine.