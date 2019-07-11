The La Crosse man accused of stabbing a Montello, Wis., man multiple times with an ice pick faces felony charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Onyx Hoeppner, 21, of La Crosse was arrested last month but charged Thursday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), according to the criminal complaint.
Austin Barton, 22, Montello, was on the 100 block of Third Street South about 2:30 a.m. June 22 with two friends when he called Hoeppner a “towel head” because he was wearing a shirt on his head and punched Hoeppner, according to the criminal complaint.
Hoeppner, who was also accompanied by two friends, started walking away before one of his friends was called the N-word, according to the criminal complaint.
Hoeppner walked back to Barton and his friends, and, once more, punched and then dragged into an alley where a fight broke out, according to the police report.
Hoeppner's friend, who was called the N-word and later cited for disorderly conduct, used pepper spray to break up the fight, authorities said.
Hoeppner said he then “saw his chance” and stabbed Barton three times in the back with an ice pick, according to the criminal complaint.
Barton was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System, where staff said his lung had been punctured. After being released from the hospital, he went to La Crosse County Jail, where he was charged with battery and disorderly conduct, then released on a signature bond, authorities said.
Barton said, "he may have made a racist remark," according to the criminal complaint.
Police said a total of six people were involved in the fight and others received disorderly conduct citations as well.
