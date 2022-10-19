Leader of big Wisconsin meth trafficking organization gets 16 years in federal prison, authorities say

The leader of a large-scale Wisconsin drug trafficking organization was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in federal prison, authorities reported.

Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, Arizona, was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges on May 24, 2022, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Bagne was the “undisputed leader” of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that was responsible for bringing more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine into central Wisconsin from Arizona. Bagne used drug funds to make mortgage payments on his house, buy a trailer, ATVs, and a motorcycle, as well as build a swimming pool, O’Shea said.

On Nov. 12 and again on Feb. 15, Bagne and co-defendant Krista Sparks mailed packages containing methamphetamine from Arizona to co-defendant Cory Freyermuth’s residence in Oshkosh. The packages were seized by law enforcement and found to contain six pounds of methamphetamine, O’Shea said.

On Sept. 2, agents executed a search warrant on a storage unit belonging to Bagne and Freyermuth in Stevens Point, recovering 10 pounds of methamphetamine, O’Shea said.

The investigation also revealed that Bagne and Sparks used multiple bank accounts to launder drug proceeds, and a May 26, 2021 raid at his Arizona house found a safe containing $40,050 in cash, nine firearms, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, O’Shea said.

As part of his plea agreement, Bagne agreed to forfeit his residence in Buckeye, $40,050 in cash, a 2021 PJ 22-foot trailer, and a 2019 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle, O’Shea said.

Peterson in sentencing Bagne noted that he had multiple prior drug trafficking felony convictions and prior prison sentences that had not deterred him from dealing drugs, O’Shea said.

Six people have pleaded guilty in the meth dealing scheme involving Bagne.