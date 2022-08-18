Lives of 'two young kids' ended: One in handcuffs, another by bullet

RACINE — Yeah, Quentin Smith, 16, may have been selling marijuana when he was killed. And "he might have been friends" with other kids in gangs. But neither of those things should be a death sentence, says his older sister.

“Quentin was absolutely not in a gang,” said Kalli Smith, Quentin’s older half-sister. “He might have been friends with people that did that kind of stuff, but he was not in a gang. He wasn't doing that kind of stuff, like robbing or breaking into houses or anything like that. Everybody knows for a fact he wasn’t like that.”

Quentin was killed Friday, Aug. 12, the City of Racine’s ninth homicide of 2022; all nine have been committed by guns, according to the Racine Police Department.

A Racine 15-year-old, Zontell M. Junior, has been arrested and charged for the homicide.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, Quentin met with Junior Aug. 12 to sell marijuana on the 1900 block of Case Avenue and then to smoke together. But then, according to the complaint, a third man who was there said that Junior got agitated, and Junior said he was going to shoot Quentin because Quentin "Messes with the opps" — meaning that the now-deceased 16-year-old was accused of being associated with the Dirty P gang whereas Junior associated with the NFL (North Side For Life) gang.

“Opps” is short for "opposition."

NFL is a younger, more violent offshoot of the Vice Lords, according to police, while the Dirty Ps are associated with the south side and are NFL’s rivals.

The RPD said that Junior was taken into custody Saturday. He has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, an accusation that could put him behind bars for life.

LLQ A GoFundMe raising funds to support Smith's family has been set up. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, more than $5,500 had been raised by more than 90 donors. The GoFundMe page can be found at gofund.me/492deab1 Friends showing emotional support for the Smiths have taken to posting #LLQ on social media, short for Long Live Quentin.

Quentin

Crafty, driven, funny. That’s how Kalli described Quentin. He liked Adam Sandler movies and video games. He often made slime and playing with Orbeez — a toy that consisted of beads that change in water — with their 6-year-old little brother Benjamin Galvan.

Quentin was always financially conscious. He was always wanting to save the money he earned so one day he could buy a car. When they would hang out, Kalli remembers Quentin never wanting to spend any of his money on himself.

“He was really driven, very independent money-wise. He didn’t want anyone helping him out with stuff like that,” she said. “I don’t think he ever dreamt of going to college or anything like that … It was more just like ‘I'm going to make money. I'm going do great.’ I don't know if he had a specific aspiration for a job. I know he just wanted to have fun, make his money and save it.”

While wanting to be financially independent, Quentin had a good relationship with his parents, especially with his mother, Melissa Minneti, as well as Kalli’s mother, Julie Hadlock, who was like a second mother to Quentin.

“He was a mama’s boy, definitely forever he was a mama’s boy,” Kallie said in a phone interview, adding in a text: “When his mom wasn’t around, he was attached to the hip to Julie.”

Kalli remembers her brother was a funny kid that liked to annoy people in a funny way.

“He was super-super funny, in a messing with people and pissing them off type of way,” Kalli said. “Like picking on stuff, like doing little things to make you mad. It sounds weird but he liked to piss people off I guess.”

All the while, a smile never seemed to leave his face.

“He brought a positive energy to the room,” Kalli said. "Like, if he came there, the energy shifted to be positive.”

On marijuana

Like the majority of Wisconsinites, the Smiths believe marijuana should be legal. They didn’t try to stop Quentin from the illegal drug dealing.

According to a February 2022 Marquette Law School poll, 61% of Wisconsinites believe marijuana should be legal for marijuana use. That’s up from 50% in October 2013 and 42% in March 2014. For the first time in 2022, a slight majority of Republicans — 51% — support marijuana legalization in Wisconsin.

“Honestly, the family we’re in doesn’t think pot is bad. We’re all okay with it,” Kalli said. “Obviously selling it is illegal, but it absolutely should not have led to that,” should not have led to the death of a 16-year-old.

“Being 16, you’re friends with all these kids from school” — Quentin attended Park High School — “it’s not 'You know them from the streets,'” Kalli said. Speaking on kids in gangs, Kalli said "they think that is what's important, and it is absolutely not, because now I lost a brother and the kid that shot him lost his life also 'cause he’s locked up. So it’s like two young kids (gone) for no reason.”