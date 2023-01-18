Madison police investigating death of infant

Madison police said they are investigating the death of an infant after a call to a Far West Side home on Friday night.

Officers sent to the home on Welton Drive around 9:50 p.m. Friday found an unresponsive infant, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers and Madison Fire Department paramedics performed life-saving measures on the infant, who was taken to a local hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead, Fryer said.

The incident “remains an active and ongoing investigation by the MPD Special Victims Unit,” Fryer said.

No additional details were released.