Man already accused of two Chicago murders and shooting a Kenosha police K-9 last year faces more charges

RACINE — An Illinois man already accused of shooting a Kenosha County Sheriff's Office K-9 and murdering two Chicagoans on Oct. 21 faces more charges after he allegedly attempted to headbutt a correctional officer in the Racine County Jail early Tuesday.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office released a 12-second body camera video Tuesday afternoon showing the man, Allan M. Brown, standing up and handcuffed inside the jail while being held on the arms by two correctional officers with a third CO standing close behind. Brown then appears to thrust his head at one of the COs before being taken to the ground.

According to the RCSO, the video was recorded at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday when Brown was being moved "to a high-visibility cell so that Brown could be on 'close watch.'" A criminal complaint says Brown was being moved because he had made suicidal statements.

In a release, the RCSO said that Brown was uninjured and the correctional officer who was headbutted "received injuries to his face which required immediate medical attention" but that he "is expected to fully recover." A criminal complaint states the CO was bleeding, taken to an emergency room and needed four stitches.

Brown was previously accused of, in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, fatally shooting a 25-year-old man he had argued with at a bus stop in Chicago then shot and killed a 41-year-old while stealing their car.

Before noon that day, Brown was found near a gas station the Kenosha County community of Bristol. He was accused of fleeing on foot and shooting at deputies, nonfatally striking Kenosha County K-9 Riggs before Brown was taken into custody. Riggs has since returned to active duty.

On Tuesday, new felony charges for battery by prisoners and substantial battery-intending to cause bodily harm were filed against Brown in Racine County Circuit Court.

Prior to being arrested, Brown, 34, had been a resident of Countryside, Illinois. He is known to suffer from mental health problems, but was found competent to stand trial in May.

In February, more charges were filed against Brown after he allegedly assaulted a fellow Racine County Jail inmate.

Brown's cumulative cash bail exceeds $1 million, with another $1,000 being added Tuesday.