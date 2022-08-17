 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Man breaks into Chippewa Falls home, locks himself in bathroom

  • 0

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A St. Paul, Minn., man broke into a home in Chippewa Falls and barricaded himself in a bathroom, apparently preparing to take a bath, police say.

Kyle S. Kazle, 29, was charged in Chippewa County Court with burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass. He posted a $1,000 cash bond on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a residence at 6:06 a.m. Aug. 10 for a report of a complete stranger in the home. When police arrived, they were told the man, later identified as Kazle, had locked himself in the bathroom.

Officers ordered Kazle to exit the bathroom, which he did, wearing just a T-shirt and underwear, which was inside out. His pants were located on the bathroom floor. The tub was running, so Kazle apparently intended to bathe. Kazle claimed "he lived there with his girlfriend." No one residing in the home said they knew Kazle, and they don't know how he entered the residence.

People are also reading…

When officers interviewed Kazle, he provided an address in Rochester, and he claimed he was in that apartment. Officers informed him he was actually in Chippewa Falls, but Kazle insisted he was in his residence. Officers noted a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from Kazle.

As terms of his release, Kazle cannot possess or consume alcohol, and he cannot have any contact with the victims or their residence.

As reported by Shaina Nijhawan of WEAU 13 News, the Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact on the state of Wisconsin. According to DHS, the state has secured close to 6,000 vials of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which can help prevent the virus. The vaccines will be delivered to the state in several phases. Chief Medical Officer Ryan Westergaard says due to limited supply, DHS is following the government’s recommendation to prioritize the vaccine for those at highest risk of infection, including men who have sex with men, as well as transgender and non-binary individuals. However, Dr. Westergaard recommends all Wisconsinites take precautions to prevent the disease.

Watch the full program: https://wiseye.org/2022/08/10/news-conference-dhs-provides-update-on-monkeypox/

Subscribe to Morning Minute: https://wiseye.org/newsletters/

Donate to WisEye: https://wiseye.org/donate/

#wisconsin #wisconsineye #monkeypoxvaccine #monkeypoxnews
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Water cuts announced for multiple states as Colorado River continues to dry up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News