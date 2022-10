Man breaks into Madison apartment through window, sexually assaults sleeping woman, police say

A man broke into a Near West Side apartment through a window and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

The incident happened about 4 a.m. Sunday at an apartment building in the North Park Street and Fahrenbrook Court area, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

A man removed a window screen and entered via an unlocked window, and a woman woke up to being sexually assaulted, Kimberley said.

The assailant was described as 6-foot to 6-1, 19-22 years old, mixed race, possibly Black or Middle Eastern, with a slender build, and short hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.