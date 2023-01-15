 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dies in crash after fleeing deputy’s investigation in Jefferson County, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man died in a crash Friday night after fleeing a deputy’s investigation in Jefferson County, authorities reported.

At about 9:55 p.m. Friday, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to check on a vehicle that was parked near the intersection of Highway Q and Highway B in the town of Aztalan. When contacting the driver, the deputy smelled marijuana and asked the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, to step out of his vehicle, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The driver then drove from scene, and the deputy pursued the vehicle, which headed south on Highway G. The fleeing driver’s vehicle pulled away from the deputy, who lost site of the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway G, Milbrath said.

The deputy noticed “smoke” near the curve on Highway G, just north of Highway 12 and when checking the area, the deputy discovered that the fleeing driver’s vehicle had crashed and appeared to have rolled several times, Milbrath said, adding that the crash occurred at about 10:10 p.m.

People are also reading…

Deputies were unable to find a pulse on the driver, Fort Atkinson fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene and found the man dead, Milbrath said.

The man’s identity was not released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash, Milbrath said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News