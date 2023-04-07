A man faces an OWI homicide charge after his passenger died in a rollover crash on Interstate 94 near Lake Mills on Thursday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on I-94 westbound east of Highway 89 in Jefferson County, Sgt. John Wolfe said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a 2007 Chevy Equinox occupied by a 41-year-old male driver and 43-year-old female passenger was heading west on I-94 when it began to swerve and traveled onto the right shoulder before the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer across the westbound lanes into the median where it rolled multiple times before coming to a rest with severe damage, Wolfe said.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, while the passenger was ejected and pinned under the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries, Wolfe said.

The will face charges of operating after revocation and intoxicated use of a motor vehicle causing death, Wolfe said.

No names were released.